Injury Update on AEW's Kenny Omega

AEW EVP and champion Kenny Omega has been wrestling a busy schedule lately, a responsibility that comes along with being the 'Belt Collector'. AEW World Champion, IMPACT World Champion and the AAA Mega Champion, Kenny Omega has several targets on his back. However, it was reported that he's been working with a lot of injuries.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported last month that Kenny Omega is facing major issues with his hernia, tailbone and knees, on top of having to deal with a wound in his hand that required 7 stitches. The hand injury occurred during the triple threat championship match against Pac and Orange Cassidy for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing 2021.

This caused him immense pain during his big matches, leading him to contemplate if it was time for him to hang up his boots, as said by Omega during the AEW Double Or Nothing Fan Fest. The allure of performing in front of a crowd kept him going, he added.

Kenny Omega : Wrestling through multiple injuries..



Possibly contemplating retirement..



Also Kenny Omega : Taking and selling a bump from Jungleboy like a mf champ. pic.twitter.com/bAtnbTRn7f — Danny Is Online (@BroomMega) June 27, 2021

The latest update on The Cleaner's injuries from Wrestling Observer Newsletter noted that he's doing 'much better' now. His biggest issue, the athletic hernia, got resolved through stem cell treatment and PRP (Platelet-rich plasma) therapy, both of which made a 'world of a difference'.

Kenny Omega has big matches coming up for AEW, IMPACT, AAA

The schedule continues to be hectic for The Best Bout Machine as he has two confirmed, and one potential title defense coming up.

On July 17, he faces Sami Callihan for the IMPACT World Championship at Slammiversary in a highly anticipated clash.

Recently turning 'All Elite', Andrade is set to test Omega for the AAA Mega Championship at AAA TripleMania XXIV on August 14 in Mexico. Lastly, Dark Order challenged Kenny Omega on behalf of Hangman Adam Page for a title shot making it three potential title defenses in a short span for the Canadian superstar.

Which title match are you looking forward to most? Do you think Omega will drop one of his 3 championship titles? Let us know in the comments.

Edited by Greg Bush