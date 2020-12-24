AEW Dynamite - Best and worst: Sting & Darby Allin team up, Big mistake from Tony Khan?

The Holiday Bash special edition of AEW Dynamite aired later than usual because of an NBA game, and even later for those not living in the United States who catch all of the action on FITE TV.

It was a pretty solid two hours of action, and if you already caught the AEW Dynamite spoilers online, you know that as good as the show was, nothing of note really happened during the episode.

So, what were the good and bad components of AEW Dynamite this week? We're going to list down our thoughts



#1 Best: Sting and Darby Allin unite against Team Taz on AEW Dynamite this week's show

We all agree that Sting showing up on AEW Dynamite is a good thing. That said, the audience has really been curious about how the 61-year-old legend will be used, especially considering all his health issues.

It does seem like Sting will be teaming up with Darby Allin in some capacity going forward, and the sight of the two face-painted Superstars in the middle of the AEW Dynamite ring was a sight to behold and cherish.

Why such an alliance makes sense is for a very simple reason. Darby Allin is in the pink of health and can work a match and figure out a way to give the hot tag to Sting at some point. A few Stinger Splashes and a Scorpion Death Drop later, the venue would come unglued.

Working with Team Taz is also a great idea because nobody cuts a better promo to hype a match than Taz.