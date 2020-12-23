Tony Khan invites IMPACT Wrestling to AEW Dynamite's Holiday Special

Throughout most of December, AEW Dynamite President Tony Khan has bought advertising time to speak directly to IMPACT Wrestling, its fans, and the AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. After Omega and Don Callis stole the title at the Winter is Coming episode earlier this month, the Best Bout Machine and the Invisible Hand have been a major part of IMPACT Wrestling.

Omega even reunited with his old Bullet Club friends, The Good Brothers, last week. At IMPACT Wrestling Hard to Kill, he'll team up with the Tag Team Champs Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson to face IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann and The Motor City Machine Guns.

Tomorrow night is #AEWDynamite's Holiday Bash and with this line-up you don't want to miss out pic.twitter.com/3Z3JCPb7Dw — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 22, 2020

On tonight's "Best of" episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Khan and Tony Schiavone again graced IMPACT fans with their presence.

Tony Khan wants a few IMPACT Wrestling stars to grace AEW Dynamite with their presence

To promote AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash, Tony Schiavone introduced Tony Khan as the only owner in professional wrestling that isn't a carny. While Khan could file an injunction and prevent Kenny Omega from appearing at Hard To Kill, he decided to let it go.

However, he followed that up by saying that IMPACT Wrestling could send some of their stars to AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash tomorrow night. Khan has seemingly laid down the gauntlet, looking to prove that IMPACT Wrestling doesn't know who they're dealing with.

Khan also teased that he may steal some tag teams from IMPACT. The Good Brothers, The North, The Motor City Machine Guns, and Kiera Hogan & Tasha Steelz were shown, meaning those teams may very well be on his radar.

