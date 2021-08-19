AEW Dynamite - Best and Worst - Sting wins his first match on TNT after two decades, MJF makes Chris Jericho tap out, and more

AEW continued their build towards their upcoming All Out pay-per-view on this week's Dynamite, emanating from Houston, Texas. On top of that, the company also unveiled the entire match card for this week's episode of AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

The show kickstarted tonight with Sting and Darby Allin featuring in a Texas Tornado Tag Team match and closing out with a conclusive finish to the long-running rivalry between MJF and Chris Jericho. Fans brought another level of excitement to the show with their wild reactions throughout the night.

With that said, let's take a look at the best and worst of AEW Dynamite for an in-depth analysis of the show. If you disagree with any of the points presented below, do let us know in the comments section.

#5 Best: Sting single-handedly wins Tornado Tag Team match for his team on AEW Dynamite

Sting and Darby Allin's incredible victory over 2.0 (Jeff Parker and Matt Lee) in a Tornado Tag Team match raised the bar for the show. The WCW legend undoubtedly became the star of the night in his first match on TNT for over two decades.

The show was initially supposed to open with Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. However, Daniel Garcia and 2.0 assaulted them viciously and prompted their opponents to come out for the match. The bout delivered on the hype surrounding the special stipulation.

Both teams took their fight to the spectators' area, which saw 2.0 gain a numbers advantage due to the presence of Daniel Garcia. But Eddie Kingston emerged out of nowhere to take him out of the equation.

Parker and Lee dominated Darby Allin in the ring to carry the pace of the match. However, the whole complexion of the match changed once the former TNT champion tagged Sting in. Although the Icon took an earth-shattering powerbomb onto the table, his ''no-sell'' of the move gave goosebumps to anyone watching.

The former WWE Superstar then delivered a double Scorpion death drop to 2.0, followed by a double Scorpion Deathlock which prompted the opponents to tap out simultaneously.

AEW star Sting showed no signs of ring rust and silenced his critics with another remarkable performance. He's truly an inspiration for the entire AEW locker room.

