AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Tony Khan gets it right with Sting, Big mistake with Sammy Guevara this week

There were definitely a lot more positive elements on AEW Dynamite than negatives once you weigh the pros against the cons. Not only did the two hours breeze by, but almost every minute was thoroughly enjoyable.

However, the inherent AEW Dynamite goofiness that has plagued the promotion since it emerged as an alternative to our typical Monday and Friday night fare was found in great abundance on this week's show as well.

So, while the scales certainly tilt to the 'best' side this week, AEW Dynamite was far from the perfect show it could have been. Be sure to leave a comment below and let us know if you enjoyed this week's episode and what aspects of the episode did not necessarily resonate with you.

Now that the prelude is over, let's dive straight into AEW Dynamite for our post-show recap.

#1 Best: Darby Allin opens AEW Dynamite with an absolute banger; Sting's promo is interrupted by Taz

Joey Janela never looked like a top-tier performer during his time on AEW Dynamite until he tussled with Darby Allin on this week's show for the prized TNT Championship. The opening contest was a total banger, and Joey Janela seems like a force to be reckoned with.

However, the AEW TNT Champion was then stuffed into a body bag and dragged away in a car during the Sting and Tony Schiavone segment later on.

Not only was this a gripping moment, but it was a necessary one to build tension for the match in the upcoming pay-per-view. Let's be honest -- the hype for the pay-per-view hasn't really been the best.

Plus, Tony Khan ensured that Sting didn't cut a promo, which was the right move, because when he's silent and mysterious is when he's the most compelling.