AEW Dynamite - Best and worst- Bullet Club reunites, Mistake with Mike Tyson, Crazy title match

So we arrive at the final AEW Dynamite of the Wednesday Night Wars, which was quite the solid episode. Tony Khan knew he had stiff competition tonight, and hence, he brought out the big guns to ensure this episode was a total winner.

There was very little wrong with this week's edition of AEW Dynamite. Many commenters in previous editions of 'Best and worst' have referred to this reviewer as biased. One cannot, however, help but appreciate the amount of effort that goes into Wednesday nights, as compared to Monday nights.

There seems to be a sense of direction, a purpose, a focus to AEW Dynamite that's missing in shows like WWE RAW. Obviously, this is one person's perspective and you're welcome to chime in, in the comments section below.

At the conclusion of the Wednesday Night Wars, who do you think came out on top? Did NXT score the victory in terms of booking and match quality? Or did Tony Khan pick up a win over Triple H with his product?

#1 Best: AEW Dynamite sees the reunion of The Elite in a twist!

Saw it coming a mile away but it's the right choice.



Glad they turned The Bucks heel, it's been long overdue. — Zinfamous (@ZinfamousHD) April 8, 2021

It does seem like The Young Bucks want to challenge Paul Wight for the distinction of turning heel and then turning back face the most number of times. That said, the main event had a story, the pieces had been laid out for weeks on end, and the 'Bullet Club' mention raises many possibilities.

The AEW Dynamite main event saw several moments where The Young Bucks were conflicted when it came to whether or not they wished to inflict punishment upon Kenny Omega.

Don Callis provided the perfect soundtrack on commentary, infusing the proceedings with his very own unique touch.

It's never a bad idea to end your show with a cliffhanger, to keep the audience guessing about the following week.

