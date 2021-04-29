AEW Dynamite before Blood and Guts - Best and Worst - Cody Rhodes returns, Miro snaps

As we continue to settle into the routine of AEW Dynamite and NXT happening on separate nights, the Wednesday night show was typically delightful this week.

AEW Dynamite did well to build a lot of stars and angles, with May shaping up to be a huge month for the program.

Next week's edition is the much anticipated 'Blood and Guts' episode and Double or Nothing is set to take place at the end of the month.

We saw a lot of healthy developments on AEW Dynamite, with multiple things to look forward to.

From title matches and surprise assaults to fun returns and passionate promos, AEW delivered a great show this week. What did you think of it? Sound off in the comments section.

Let's get into the best and worst of this week's episode AEW Dynamite, the go-home edition before Blood and Guts.

#1 Best: Cody Rhodes makes his return to AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes made his return to AEW Dynamite this week, having been away for a month. He hadn't been seen since QT Marshall led an implosion attack on the Nightmare Family. Marshall and a few others broke off from the group, creating their own faction called The Factory in the process.

Advertisement

The two sides faced each other on this week's AEW Dynamite, with the heels getting a big win. After Marshall picked up the victory, he was met by a returning Cody. He was inside the Nightmare Express bus that The Factory arrived in.

The AEW executive then proceeded to batter Marshall around and on top of the bus, even locking in the Figure Four Leglock at one point. Cody Rhodes looked better than ever in the segment. He is set to face QT Marshall on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

While he will likely defeat Marshall next week, it will be interesting to see what Cody gets up to next on AEW. Could he enter the Bullet Club storyline at some points? How does he feel about his friends reuniting and turning heel?

1 / 5 NEXT