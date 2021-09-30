AEW Dynamite - Best and Worst - Late star's wife helps Dark Order reunite, new TNT Champion crowned

This week's AEW Dynamite grabbed social media attention with a few stunning swerves. Apart from the action-packed show, the company dedicated tonight's episode to the memory of the late Brodie Lee.

Wednesday's show kickstarted with a first-time-ever singles match between Jungle Boy and Adam Cole. In the main event, Miro and Sammy Guevara slugged it out for the prestigious TNT Championship, a title that will forever be synonymous with The Exalted One's legacy.

#5 Best: Amanda Huber and Negative One brings The Dark Order on the same page on AEW Dynamite

After weeks of wrangling among the group, Dark Order finally settled their differences to defeat The Hardy Family Office in a 16-man tag team match. The reunion didn't come off easy as the group imploded again when Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno engaged in another argument, thus leaving their mates during the match.

However, Brodie Lee's son, Negative One, and wife, Amanda Huber, appeared on the entrance ramp and reminded Uno and Reynolds to be on the same page for Brodie Lee. Moreover, it felt nostalgic when the Negative One threw a rolled paper on Evil Uno in the same way Brodie Lee used to do. The entire playout was a feel-good moment for the Rochester crowd.

There couldn't have been a better person than Amanda Huber to bring back the faction that his late husband once created. AEW certainly made the right decision by giving a momentum-gaining victory to the Dark Order tonight.

#4 Worst: Chris Jericho or Jake Hager didn't confront Dan Lambert and Men of the Year

It was strange noticing that Chris Jericho and Jake Hager didn't show up tonight to confront Dan Lambert. This week, the latter came out with the Men of the Year to mock Chris Jericho, reminding everyone that the former WWE Superstar's career was over after the beatdown last week.

Meanwhile, Sky and Page bragged about how tough they were and carried a champion persona. Although their promo was scathing, the segment felt pointless without Jericho and any other Inner Circle members coming out to intervene.

Moreover, Le Champion and Hager didn't even take the brutal assault that they had to take a week off. With the feud not seeming to be doing anyone any favors, it remains to be seen how the company will book it moving forward.

