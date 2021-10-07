AEW Dynamite Flops and Hits: Hangman Page returns to craft a fairy tale, Adam Cole picks a big win for The Elite (6th October, 2021)

AEW Dynamite had a solid show planned for this week. Between much-anticipated returns, high-stakes matches, and a chaotic main event, we witnessed a near-flawless program. The crowd's reaction to Hangman Page's return was the highlight of the night.

Here, we look at the biggest flops and hits from Dynamite this week. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#5 Hit on AEW Dynamite: Hangman Page returns and wins a shot at the AEW World Title

This week's Dynamite had a stacked card, but its main event was one for the ages. We saw seven superstars, including Jon Moxley, PAC, Andrade El Idolo, Orange Cassidy, Lance Archer, Matt Hardy, and Hangman Page, battling it out in a brutal Casino Ladder Match to win a shot at the AEW World Title.

The star-studded battle brought the best out of all the aforementioned names as they locked horns for a career-defining opportunity.

Orange Cassidy and PAC kickstarted the match, with the latter dominating their battle. They were soon interrupted by Andrade, who went straight after PAC. Cassidy fought back into the match and started attacking both PAC and Andrade before Matt Hardy made way to the ring.

The history between the four competitors led to an entertaining battle before the arrival of Jon Moxley.

Unfortunately, Lance Archer attacked Moxley even before the latter could make his way to the ring. All the competitors engaged in a brutal fight using every weapon that they could find at their disposal.

The crowd was eagerly anticipating the final participant in the match, who was advertised as "The Joker." Soon, it was revealed that it was indeed Hangman Page and his arrival sent viewers into a frenzy on Dynamite.

The match's closing moments saw Moxley being inches away from getting his hands on the priceless chip but was interrupted by Page. Both superstars threw multiple punches, and finally, Jon Moxley couldn't hold on any longer. Hangman Page then climbed to the top and got his hands on the chip to earn a guaranteed shot at Kenny Omega's AEW World Title.

This is a feud that has been in the making for over a year. Fans have a soft spot for Page, who has fought through the highest of highs and lowest of lows to get back into the title picture. It was befitting to see him drink beer to celebrate his victory.

Are we approaching closer to a fairy tale ending? His return was met with a deafening pop, and this is the long-term storyline that we have all been waiting to see on the show.

