AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam - Best and Worst - Big mistake with main event, embarrassing botch for WWE legend

AEW certainly made history tonight after delivering a gigantic episode of Dynamite: Grand Slam, emanating from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

The show kickstarted with a dream clash between Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega. Fans also saw an aggressive CM Punk coming out to deliver a scathing promo. The women's division was in the full spotlight as Dr. Britt Baker and Ruby Soho slugged it out for the AEW Women's Championship in the main event.

Fans in NYC remained electric throughout the night, thus giving it a pay-per-view feel for everyone watching it on television.

#5 Best: Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega ripping each other apart until the time limit draw on AEW Dynamite

One of the biggest takeaways from this week's Dynamite was the opening match between Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega. Those watching the entire bout closely from the arena knew that this was a big fight feel. The roof of Arthur Ashe Stadium came off when both men were standing toe-to-toe.

Both men left no stone unturned in delivering a match of the year contender. Danielson, who was making his in-ring debut tonight, locked Omega in a Labell Lock seconds before the referee called for the bell as no clear winner emerged after 30 minutes. The bout ended in a time-limit draw.

It goes without saying that the company killed two birds with one stone by protecting both men and giving fans a spine-chilling encounter at the same time. Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega proved why they're amongst the top technically sound wrestlers of this generation.

It left people hungrier and more desperate to see more action from these men. All Elite Wrestling raised the bar for their show by booking two top-tier stars for the opening match.

Fans are wondering when they will get to see a rematch. Will it be for the AEW World Championship? Will there be a clear winner next time? Guess we have to wait to find out what Tony Khan has in store for Danielson and Omega moving forward.

