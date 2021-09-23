AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam- Last-minute predictions - Intense stalemate; top star to return?

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam is set to become the biggest episode of Dynamite in the company's short history. Tony Khan's promotion will present their first show from a stadium as Grand Slam will take place in the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

A number of high profile matches have been announced, none bigger than Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega in a non-title clash to determine who's the best wrestler in the industry. The AEW Women's Championship will be on the line as Ruby Soho challenges Dr. Britt Baker while MJF and Brian Pillman Jr. will clash in a highly personal match.

Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black have been feuding since the former Aleister Black made his debut at Road Rager. Several brawls, interactions and a one-sided squash have led to yet another personal grudge match between the two. Tully Blanchard will be hoping his mentees take care of business as Sting/Darby Allin vs FTR will round off the card for the big show on Wednesday.

With just a few hours to go for AEW Dynamite, let's try and make some last minute predictions on what could go down on Wednesday.

MJF will emerge victorius against a spirited Brian Pillman Jr. at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

MJF has pulled no stops in berating Brian Pillman Jr. in the build-up to their match at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Salt of the Earth has gone as far as mocking Flyin' Brian Pillman's death. MJF even referred to Mrs. Pillman's real-life problems.

The Cincinnati native will be highly motivated to get his hands on MJF and exact revenge for whatever has been said over the last few weeks.

However, MJF just lost a huge match at All Out and the company would not want one of their top heels to lose two big matches in a row. Hence, MJF will go over Brian Pillman Jr. in a highly competitive match.

Prediction: MJF defeats Brian Pillman Jr. via submission

