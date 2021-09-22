AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam preview - Former WWE star makes in-ring debut, title match, and more

We're less than 24 hours away from the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, set to emanate from Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. There's a massive buzz surrounding the company's first wrestling event in the city that never sleeps.

The show will also break AEW's attendance record as the world's largest tennis center holds a sitting capacity of nearly 20,000 people. Tony Khan has gone all out in booking the best possible match card for the event, and by its looks, it's nothing short of a pay-per-view. A total of five matches have been lined up, including a special interview featuring CM Punk.

AEW will surely provide a collective display of entertainment, emotion, and shocking swerves in what promises to be the company's biggest show ever.

That said, let's dive into the preview for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam this Wednesday night.

#6 CM Punk will address AEW fans in New York

Days before his first television match since 2014, CM Punk will show up on Dynamite for a live interview. The Straight Edge Superstar will lock horns with Powerhouse Hobbs on AEW Rampage this Friday.

It is unlikely that the segment will go smoothly. Fans can expect another heated confrontation between Punk and Team Taz. Last week, Hobbs ambushed Punk and delivered a massive chokeslam onto the announce table.

Given the numbers advantage, Team Taz might be looking to brutalize The Second City Saint to make sure he doesn't make it to his match on Friday.

#5 Cody Rhodes squares off against Malakai Black

Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black will battle each other in one of the most intriguing matches on the show. Both men have developed a strong bitterness with one another over the past few months.

Black had already defeated Rhodes in his debut match on the Homecoming edition of AEW Dynamite last month. The aftermath saw Rhodes teasing retirement, but in reality, he had to take a short-hiatus owing to outside commitments.

While Rhodes was away from the ring, Black dominated The American Family, defeating Dustin Rhodes, Lee Johnson, and Brock Anderson.

A vindictive Cody Rhodes returned to television last week to initiate a brawl with Malakai Black. Fans will be in bated breath to see who will emerge victorious in the second chapter of their rivalry.

#4 Dr. Britt Baker defends her AEW Women's Championship against Ruby Soho

Dr. Britt Baker will put her AEW Women's Championship on the line against the Casino Battle Royale winner, Ruby Soho.

Both women have picked up massive steam by engaging in a war of words last week. Soho and Baker are wrestlers of high caliber, and it is tough to predict a strong contender heading into their match.

Soho has picked up some impressive victories since making her debut earlier this month. Meanwhile, Dr. Britt Baker is at the top of her game and has defeated dominant opponents in the past. Given that Dynamite will be taking place in front of the show's biggest crowd ever, one shouldn't be surprised if AEW books a title change.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain