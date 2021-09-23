AEW Dynamite Grand Slam Results: Omega vs Danielson, Amazing performance by Sting, Major title match

AEW Grand Slam Dynamite did not disappoint, although the main event ended up being a little underwhelming after the show kicked off with the dream match between Bryan Danielson and Kenny Omega.

We also had Sting in action tonight, teaming up with Darby Allin to take on FTR. Malakai Black faced the returning Cody while MJF took on Brian Pillman Jr.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite Grand Slam results.

Bryan Danielson vs Kenny Omega kicked off AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam

AEW Dynamite Grand Slam kicked off with the big one, as Kenny Omega faced Bryan Danielson in singles action. The crowwasre super hot for this one and exploded when both men locked up for the first time.

The AEW World Champion got the better of the first lock-up while the second one ended with Bryan kicking Omega across the chest. Omega then avoided a monkey flip and chopped Bryan across the chest. Bryan and Omega then traded chops in the corner.

Kenny Omega then charged at Bryan Danielson, who launched him over the top rope. The American Dragon then hit Omega with a dive through the middle rope, out to ringside before sending the AEW Champion shoulder-first into the ring post and then rolling him back in.

Bryan continued working on Kenny Omega's left arm and shoulder. Omega raked Danielson across the eye to regain control, following it up with chops to the chest.

Omega went for a moonsault off the middle rope, but Bryan got his knees up, hitting more chops and kicks in the corner. Bryan followed it up with a hurricanrana from the top rope, but Omega replied with one of his own before tossing Bryan out of the ring. Omega then dived over the ropes and took out the former WWE Champion.

In the ring, Bryan Danielson had the Cattle Mutilation locked in, but Omega managed to reach the bottom rope and roll out of the ring after the referee broke the hold. As Omega crawled onto the entrance ramp, Danielson headed to the top rope and hit Omega with a flying knee strike.

