AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Preview: Tag Team Championship on the line, Sting will speak

The Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite takes place later tonight. The Young Bucks will be defending their tag team titles against The Acclaimed tonight. We'll also have Sting on tonight's AEW Dynamite and will possibly find out more about what brought The Icon to AEW.

Chris Jericho and the dastardly MJF will be tagging tonight against the youngest tag team in AEW - Top Flight. AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida will be looking to finish the year strong and will be in singles action.

The Young Bucks defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships

Pretty sure you meant Acclaimed vs. Cosplay Hardy Boys but we all make mistakes... 🤷‍♂️#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 https://t.co/JOXLgpitXg — ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@CasterShow) December 23, 2020

The Young Bucks will put the tag titles on the line on AEW Dynamite against The Acclaimed. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens have put on an impressive winning streak recently, including a win over Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels on Dynamite last week.

Caster and Bowens called out The Young Bucks after their win last week. The Bucks, who were at ringside, agreed to give The Acclaimed a title shot on tonight's show.

MJF and Chris Jericho face Top Flight

.@TopFlight612 issued the challenge to face @IAmJericho & @The_MJF of Inner Circle. Now that it's official, can Top Flight back up their talk? Or will Inner Circle come out on top?



REMINDER: #AEWDynamite TOMORROW NIGHT will air IMMEDIATELY following the NBA on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/PVqxbmCzW4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2020

Top Flight have been very impressive on both AEW Dark as well as on Dynamite. Darius and Dante Martin are still looking for their first win on Dynamite but will have a tough test ahead for them tonight against Chris Jericho and MJF of The Inner Circle.

Jericho and MJF will be the favorites going in to this one but it will be a good chance for Top Flight to showcase what they're capable of inside the squared circle.

Sting speaks

Guess who's back tomorrow night on #AEWDynamite, that's right @Sting 🦂 Tune-in after the NBA game on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/XIVRWuG5aP — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 22, 2020

Sting will be on AEW Dynamite tonight and will speak. Sting briefly appeared on the show last week as he stood down Team Taz. What's next for Sting? Why is he in AEW? We could find out more details tonight.

PAC faces The Butcher

PAC takes on The Butcher this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite - who do you got? pic.twitter.com/B5voZhY3FF — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 22, 2020

Death Triangle has been feuding with members of Eddie Kingston's group since PAC's return to AEW. PAC will be in singles action tonight as he takes on The Butcher. It will definitely be a stiff test for PAC he will be the favorite heading into this match, despite The Butcher's size and strength advantage. Could we see outside interference in this one? Definitely.

Hikaru Shida faces Alex Gracia

Your #AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida (@shidahikaru) is in action this Wednesday on Dynamite. But, will Abadon (@Abadon_AEW) be lurking in the shadows?



REMINDER: #AEWDynamite TONIGHT will air IMMEDIATELY following the NBA on @TNTDrama pic.twitter.com/O0kWhkgdw9 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 23, 2020

Hikaru Shida has been undefeated in singles action for all of 2020. The AEW Women's Champion is one of the most dominant champions in pro wrestling right now and will be looking to finish the year strong. She will face Alex Gracia on tonight's Dynamite. Gracia earned the right to face Shida after beating KiLynn King on AEW Dark.