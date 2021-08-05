AEW Dynamite Homecoming Results: Two former WWE Superstars debut; WCW legend faces Chris Jericho after 22 years; possible retirement?

AEW Dynamite Homecoming did not disappoint. The main event saw Cody face Malakai Black in the latter's in-ring debut for AEW. We also saw two former WWE NXT stars making their AEW Dynamite debut. Miro was in action defending the TNT Championship against Lee Johnson. We also had the third Labour of Jericho, which saw Chris Jericho face Juventud Guerrera after more than two decades.

Chris Jericho vs Juventud Guerrera kicked off AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho's third labor saw him take on WCW legend Juventud Guerrera, who returned to TNT after more than two decades. The last time these two wrestled each other came 22 years ago in 1999. Guerrara headed to the top rope early and hit a Hurricanrana.

Chris Jericho then sent Juventud crashing out of the ring early on in the matchup. They returned to the ring after a brief brawl at ringside and Jericho, in line with the stipulation, hit a crossbody from the top rope. It wasn't enough to put Juventud away. Guerrera responded with some incredible high-flying moves of his own. He followed up with the Juvi Driver but it wasn't enough to put Jericho away.

The finish of the match saw Jericho tear at Juventud Guerrera's mask. He then briefly locked in the Liontamer before hitting Juventud with the Judas Effect. However, as per the stipulation Jericho needed to hit a top rope maneuver to get the win. Jericho headed to the top rope and hit an incredible flying Judas Effect. Jericho then made the cover and picked up the win.

Chris Jericho def. Juventud Guerrera

RATING - B+

Wardlow hit the ring after the match and destroyed both Chris Jericho and Juventud Guerrera. MJF then took the mic and announced that Jericho's next labour would see him face Wardlow. MJF also announced that he would be at ringside.

The #LuchaBros make it clear to @AndradeElIdolo and Chavo Gierrero (@mexwarrior) that they don't work for anyone and #DeathTriangle is familia.



Tune in to @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite Homecoming! pic.twitter.com/h9y1LxnagJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 5, 2021

Dasha caught up with Death Triangle backstage and PAC was not there. They were then interrupted by Andrade and Chavo Guerrero.

The Dark Order and Hangman Page lost their big match against The Elite last week on AEW Dynamite. Tony Schiavone caught up with them backstage.

