AEW Dynamite (June 15, 2022) 5 biggest news stories: Former WWE Superstar turns heel, new tag team champions crowned, more matches announced for Forbidden Door

AEW Dynamite took place in St. Louis, Missouri, this week, as the path towards the Forbidden Door pay-per-view gets shorter and shorter.

Several matches were announced heading into the show, including a "Hair vs. Hair" match between Chris Jericho and Ortiz. A Ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Championship between Jurassic Express and The Young Bucks was also scheduled for Wednesday.

With that being said, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's show.

#5 Miro advances in All-Atlantic Championship tournament

Miro advances to the All-Atlantic Championship Match at Forbidden Door

After Pac advanced to the four-way match to crown the first-ever All-Atlantic Champion at Forbidden Door last week, Miro had the opportunity to cement his place in a battle against Ethan Page.

The Bulgarian star overcame the former IMPACT World Tag Team Champion to punch his ticket to the big event on June 26.

#4 More Forbidden Door matches confirmed

As the AEW x NJPW pay-per-view looms closer, more matches were booked for the show on this week's episode of Dynamite.

NJPW's Will Ospreay will go one-on-one with Orange Cassidy at the pay-per-view as Thunder Rosa defends the AEW Women's World Championship against Toni Storm.

#3 Former Inner Circle member reunites with Chris Jericho

Sammy Guevara aligned with Chris Jericho once again

At the end of the "Hair vs. Hair" match between Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz, controversy struck when Fuego Del Sol hit the ring and attacked the Proud & Powerful member with a bat while the referee was distracted.

The action allowed Jericho to pick up the win and keep his hair intact. It was then revealed that former Inner Circle associate Sammy Guevara was under the mask, ultimately re-aligning with The Demo God.

#2 New AEW Tag Team Champions crowned on Dynamite

The Young Bucks captured the AEW Tag Team Championship

After The Hardys were pulled from the match earlier in the week, it came down to AEW Tag Team Champions Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus and The Young Bucks in the ladder match main event.

After a wild contest, Matt & Nick Jackson climbed the ladder and became the first-ever two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions in AEW history.

#1 Christian Cage turns heel on Jungle Boy

Once the Ladder match had concluded on Dynamite, Christian Cage went to assist Jungle Boy in the ring but instead grabbed him from behind and delivered an Unprettier in the middle of the ring.

Cage, who had been guiding Jungle Boy and Luchsaurus, ultimately turned heel before dishing out a tirade of abuse towards the 25-year-old's family sitting in the front row.

