AEW Dynamite (March 9, 2022) - 5 biggest news stories - Former WWE Champion makes jaw-dropping debut, Chris Jericho turns heel 

Hot on the heels of one of the most stellar pay-per-views of all time, AEW returned with their next installment of Dynamite. Revolution received a ton of praise on Sunday night and left fans talking about it days after its conclusion.

Despite the adoration, the show must continue to roll on, with Dynamite being presented this week in Estero, Florida. Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio earlier in the day to hype up the event and discussed what to expect from the broadcast as the road to Double or Nothing in May began.

On that note, let's take a look at the five biggest news stories coming out of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5 Scorpio Sky wins the AEW TNT Championship

Sammy Guevara defended his TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky in Wednesday's main event. The latter was accompanied by Dan Lambert and Ethan Page for the match.

Scorpio Sky ultimately picked up the victory with a TKO following some distractions from Dan Lambert and All Elite's newest signing Paige VanZant, who laid out Tay Conti at ringside. The win also established that Sky had gone a full calendar year without tasting defeat in singles action.

#4 Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson teamed up for the first time in AEW

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson teamed up for the first time in All Elite Wrestling

Tony Khan broke the news on Busted Open Radio that Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson would team up for the first time in All Elite Wrestling this week. He also noted that William Regal would be in their corner following his debut at Revolution.

Regal appeared following the Danielson-Moxley match at the pay-per-view to break their post-match brawl. The team picked up the win on Dynamite as Bryan locked in the LeBell Lock on JD Drake. After the bout, Regal warned other tag teams, as Moxley and Danielson were now united.

#3 Thunder Rosa earned another shot at the AEW Women's World Championship

After taking Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. to the limit at Revolution, Thunder Rosa had another bout on Dynamite to challenge for the AEW Women's World Championship again. She went head-to-head with "Legit" Leyla Hirsch as she vyed to book her spot against the champion.

In the end, the Mexican star hit a Fire Thunder Driver to score the victory. After the contest, Tony Schiavone announced that her rematch with Baker would take place next week on Dynamite in her hometown of San Antonio.

#2 Chris Jericho turns heel after shaking Eddie Kingston's hand

Chris Jericho had a surprise in store for Eddie Kingston on Dynamite

After refusing to shake Eddie Kingston's hand following their bout at Revolution, Chris Jericho took to the ring to address the moment on Dynamite. Kingston asked Jericho what his issue was. The former All Elite Wrestling World Champion then proceeded to shake his hand before 2point0, and Daniel Garcia attacked the Mad King.

The Demo God continued the assault with the help of Jake Hager after turning on his former Inner Circle teammates Ortiz and Santana. Jericho ultimately struck Eddie Kingston with a baseball bat to end the vicious attack while standing tall with the newly-formed Chris Jericho Appreciation Society.

#1 Jeff Hardy makes his AEW debut

Jeff Hardy made his AEW debut on Dynamite

WWE released Jeff Hardy on December 9, 2021. The Charismatic Enigma became a free agent on March 9, 2022, following the expiration of his non-compete clause. Tony Khan wasted no time in bringing him into his promotion.

The Charismatic Enigma appeared to the delight of the All Elite faithful as he saved his brother Matt Hardy from an in-ring assault by AHFO. The Hardy Boyz are now reunited, and it appears that they will be teaming up in their quest to add the AEW World Tag Team Championship to their lengthy list of accolades.

What did you think of Dynamite this week? What was your favorite moment?

