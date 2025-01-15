AEW Dynamite Maximum Carnage match card (January 14, 2025): First-ever Kenny Omega feud; Major title defense & more

AEW Dynamite will present Maximum Carnage this Wednesday. Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Bobby Lashley, and many other stars will be featured on the show. The show has been promoted for weeks and will feature huge matches.

Kenny Omega recently made his Dynamite return and was jumped by the Don Callis Family. The Best Bout Machine was saved by Will Ospreay. Moments later, his first AEW match in over a year was announced. He is scheduled to face the Don Callis Family's Brian Cage. Ricochet is also set to appear on the flagship show after he stabbed Swerve Strickland with scissors.

Also, the AEW World Championship will be on the line as Powerhouse Hobbs takes on Jon Moxley. Further, Mariah May's opponent for the Grand Slam: Australia Pay-Per-View will also be determined in a first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet contest. Along with Dynamite, a few huge matches have also been announced for Collision.

Trending

Check out the announced matches for Maximum Carnage Dynamite:

Jon Moxley(c) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (AEW World Championship)

Private Party and Mark Briscoe vs. The Hurt Syndicate

Christian Cage vs. Hook

Kenny Omega vs. Brian Cage

Women's Casino Gauntlet match

Expand Tweet

Brian Cage sends a warning to Kenny Omega ahead of AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega will wrestle for the first time in Jacksonville-based promotion after having surgery for diverticulitis. Brian Cage is excited to face his dream opponent.

Recently, The Machine took to X/Twitter and stated that the judgment day for The Best Bout Machine will arrive on Wednesday.

"This Wednesday, a dream match comes to fruition. Judgment day for The Cleaner has arrived. I've been self aware this day would come, and now it's time to set myself up for the future. 'The future's not set. There's no fate but what we make for ourselves,' and that's exactly what I'm going to do. 'That Terminator is out there! It can't be bargained with. It can't be reasoned with. It doesn't feel pity, or remorse, or fear.' #aewdyanmite #maximumcarnage #themachine vs. #thebestboutmachine," he wrote.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Omega manages to win his first match following his AEW return.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback