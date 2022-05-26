AEW Dynamite (May 25, 2022) 4 biggest news stories: Wardlow vs. MJF official for Double or Nothing, NJPW stars invade

Last night on Dynamite, AEW celebrated its third anniversary of producing television. Despite the company's inception coming in January 2019, its first major show didn't take place until later that year, when the promotion hosted Double or Nothing in Las Vegas in May 2019.

In true All Elite Wrestling fashion, the card was stacked for the final Dynamite ahead of the fourth annual Double or Nothing taking place this weekend. From Owen Hart Foundation Tournament matches to the much-anticipated face-to-face in-ring segment between AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page and CM Punk, Tony Khan ensured all fans were pumped and ready for this Sunday.

With that being said, let's take a look at the four biggest news stories coming out of this week's show.

#4 Matches and segments announced for Rampage this Friday

The Young Bucks will be in action this Friday night

Just a couple of days away from Double or Nothing, a live presentation of Rampage will take place. With a special early start time of 6:30 pm EST, three matches have been advertised, plus an in-ring segment.

It has been confirmed that The Young Bucks will be in action, with Bryan Danielson battling Matt Sydal. Ruby Soho will also take on Kris Statlander in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament semi-final match, plus Scorpio Sky will also receive a custom-made TNT Championship.

#3 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals set for Double or Nothing

With the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament drawing to a close, it was time to find out who would be joining Adam Cole in the finals. The final match in the men's bracket will take place this Sunday at Double or Nothing.

ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe overcame Kyle O'Reilly to advance and set up an enthralling clash at the T-Mobile Arena. Joe put the former Undisputed Era member to sleep to clinch the win.

#2 Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb invade AEW Dynamite

Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb invaded Dynamite

In an attack ahead of the Forbidden Door event this June presented by AEW and NJPW, Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb of the United Empire made their presence felt during FTR's ROH Tag Team Championship match against Roppongi Vice.

The New Japan duo held up both titles after their attack, signaling their intentions to add some new gold to their stable. We will most certainly see more AEW/NJPW crossovers in the coming weeks with the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on the horizon.

#1 Wardlow will finally get his hands on MJF this Sunday at Double or Nothing

Dynamite started in an explosive way this week with a Steel Cage Match pitting Wardlow against Shawn Spears. If Wardlow was to win, he would advance to Double or Nothing to face MJF, where if he wins, he will be released from his contract owned by The Salt of the Earth and be allowed to sign with AEW.

Spears inadvertently knocked him out with a steel chair after some controversial tactics from the special guest referee MJF. The moment saw another official come down to the ring, which allowed Wardlow to deliver his signature powerbomb to win the bout.

What was your favorite moment from Dynamite this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

