AEW Dynamite - Best and Worst - Former WWE Superstar replaces Jon Moxley, major return, big upset

AEW seems to be firing on all the cylinders as we inch closer towards the Full Gear pay-per-view. This week's Dynamite turned out to be one of the most intriguing episodes in recent memory.

From storyline build-ups to action-filled matches, the show grabbed the audience's interest until the end. Also, a few surprising returns tonight added an extra layer of excitement among fans in Kansas City. That said, we'll now go down to the positives and negatives of the show to discuss whether an angle or booking decision panned out well or not.

#5 Best: Miro replacing Jon Moxley in the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament

The company did a formidable job tonight by choosing Miro to face Orange Cassidy in the semi-finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament. To those unaware, Tony Khan recently announced that Jon Moxley would be entering an inpatient alcohol treatment program, which instantly ruled him out of in-ring competition for the foreseeable future.

There couldn't have been a more suitable replacement than the Bulgarian star, considering he recently lashed out at higher-ups for his exclusion from the opportunity in the first place. Miro dismantled Cassidy to advance into the tournament finals, where he will face Bryan Danielson.

The clash between the two former WWE Superstars will go down at Full Gear. Both men even had an intense staredown to close out tonight's show. Given the hard-hitting nature of Miro and Danielson in the ring, fans can expect a stellar No.1 contender's match, regardless of whoever wins.

#4 Worst: Anna Jay getting eliminated from the TBS Women's title tournament

Not many people expected Jamie Hayter to eliminate Anna Jay from the ongoing TBS Women's title eliminator tonight. No offense to Hayter, but Jay deserves a far better booking than what she's receiving at this point. The Queen Slayer has all the credentials in the world to be a top-notch babyface star in the women's division.

But given her recent booking, one may wonder how she'll recover from two momentum-breaking losses. Although Jay's defeat against Dr. Britt Baker served the purpose, the company should have put her over in her match against Hayter.

The latter has nothing to lose or gain from tonight's victory, but Anna Jay could have benefitted a lot. The fact that Baker and Rebel were lurking around and not Tay Conti felt unfair.

