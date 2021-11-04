AEW Dynamite Results: Top star destroyed, Former Champion replaces Jon Moxley

AEW Full Gear is almost here and this week's edition of Dynamite did not disappoint. We saw a former Champion replace Jon Moxley in the World Title Eliminator tournament.

Kenny Omega, the AEW World Champion, was also in action tonight as was Cody Rhodes. The TBS title tournament continued on the show as well.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite results.

Kenny Omega vs Alan Angels on AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite kicked off with Alan Angels of The Dark Order taking on World Champion Kenny Omega.

Angels started off strong, hitting the Champion with a shotgun dropkick into the corner. Omega was soon back in it and was all over the Dark Order member, clapping sarcastically at the fans.

Kenny went for an early cover and it was a close call. Omega tried for a V-Trigger but missed his mark. Angels replied with a boot, sending Omega crashing out to ringside and the Alan followed it up with a suicide dive. Angels then hit a middle-rope moonsault out to ringside.

Back in the ring, the Dark Order member went for a Frog Splash but Omega got the knees up. The Champ then hit a Buckle Bomb for a two-count and Omega wasn't happy with the referee for the count.

Omega went for the One Winged Angel but Angels maneuvered him into a pinning position for a two-count. Omega then hit Alan with a trio of V-Triggers and pinned him.

Result: Kenny Omega def. Alan Angels

Grade: B+

Omega took the mic post match and told Michael Nakazawa to bring a steel chair into the ring. Omega tried to hit Alan with a One Winged Angel on the chair but Hangman Page made the save and chased Omega away. Page then told Omega he still had 10 days to be champion.

We got a backstage promo from Malakai Black who addressed being barred from ringside for Cody Rhodes' match against Andrade. Black said that when Julius Caesar was killed, Brutus wasn't the only man who betrayed Caesar.

