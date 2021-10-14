Why was AEW Dynamite not on TV last night?

Wrestling fans must have noted the fact that AEW Dynamite was not on TV last night. Dynamite, AEW's first flagship weekly wrestling program, is usually scheduled for Wednesday nights on TNT.

Therefore, the whole wrestling community has one question on their mind: Why was Dynamite not on TV this Wednesday?

Well, as per the latest information, TNT has switched the schedule of Dynamite from Wednesday nights to Saturday nights for the next two weeks. The change is due to TNT's coverage of the 2021-22 NHL season. Turner Sports recently gained multimedia rights for NHL for the next seven years, and a new season begins on Wednesday.

As a result of this shift in dates, AEW Rampage will be the first show to air and will be followed by Dynamite. Despite the current change in timing over the next two weeks, Tony Khan is confident about his show and is expecting wrestling fans to tune in on Saturday night to watch Dynamite.

This is the first time Rampage has got a slot before Dynamite, and this new schedule could, in fact, benefit the Friday Night show's weak ratings.

From January 2022 onwards, AEW will move to TBS, which could help the company as it won't be facing such schedule changes.

What will happen on the next episode of AEW Dynamite?

Fans can expect a lot more wrestling than usual in the upcoming episode. The main attraction will certainly be the singles match between Bryan Danielson and Bobby Fish.

The show will also launch the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Bracket. In addition, fans will see the likes of Malakkai Black, Lucha Bros, and other stars.

Also Read

AEW Dynamite has been the Flagship program for the promotion since its inception. The show has done well in TV ratings at a time when its sibling, Rampage, has been going through a streak of record low ratings.

Therefore it will be interesting to see whether AEW Dynamite will continue its great momentum on Saturday nights for the next two weeks.

Edited by Vishal Kataria

LIVE POLL Q. Will the change in schedule affect AEW Dynamite's ratings? Yes No 1 votes so far