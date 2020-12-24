AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash 2021: Big Jon Moxley announcement, title matches, and more confirmed

The latest episode of AEW Dynamite, hyped as the Holiday Bash show, was taped in advance. Despite the show's pre-taped nature and the spoilers circulating all across the internet, Dynamite was an entertaining episode with some high-quality matches and segments that built up angles for the future.

AEW confirmed the lineups for the upcoming New Year's Smash episodes, which will occur on December 30th and January 6th, respectively.

Night one will be headlined by a massive AEW World Championship match between Kenny Omega and Rey Fenix.

Jon Moxley will return to AEW TV for the first time since losing the AEW World Championship to Kenny Omega.

Hikaru Shida will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against Abadon on the first day of AEW's New Year's Smash.

Also announced for night one, Jake Hager and Wardlow will engage in a behemothic clash.

Here is the confirmed lineup for AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash 2021 - Night One:

Kenny Omega (C) vs. Rey Fenix (AEW World Championship Match)

Jake Hager vs. Wardlow (Singles Match)

Jon Moxley returns to AEW Dynamite

Hikaru Shida (C) vs. Abadon (AEW Women's World Championship Match)

Night two of AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash will have stiff competition from NXT's New Year's Evil special. Three matches have been confirmed for the show.

Darby Allin will defend the AEW TNT title against Brian Cage. FTR will take on the Jurassic Express, with Tully Blanchard and Marko Stunt's presence at ringside sure to bring up a few entertaining moments.

Cody Rhodes will take on Matt Sydal in a singles match, their first showdown in several years. The match has been booked to hype up WarnerMedia's Go-Big Show, for which Cody is one of the hosts.

Snoop Dogg, who is also involved with the Go-Big Show, will appear on Night two of Dynamite New Year's Smash to be on commentary for the Rhodes vs. Sydal match.

Given below is the confirmed lineup for AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash 2021 - Night Two:

Darby Allin vs. Brian Cage (AEW TNT Championship Match)

Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal

FTR vs. Jurassic Express

Snoop Dogg's special appearance

Here's a look at your match card for next week and as well as Jan 6th.

