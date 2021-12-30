AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash Results: Released WWE star returns, Dissent teased between top faction members, Chris Jericho is back

The last episode of AEW Dynamite for 2021 was not a disappointment. This week's episode was also the last one to air on TNT with Dynamite moving to TBS from next week.

Dynamite's New Year's Smash special featured Kyle O'Reilly's first match in AEW as well as a big debut/return from a former WWE star. We also had Chris Jericho returning to AEW following his hiatus.

Read on for full AEW Dynamite results.

Lucha Bros, Jurassic Express, Christian Cage vs FTR and HFO on AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash

Christian Cage and Cash Wheeler started off for their respective teams. It was good work from Christian as he got control for his team. He punched Cash in the corner. Dax tried to come in and help but was taken down with right hands.

Jungle Boy and Dax Harwood tagged in. Jungle Boy hit a series of dropkicks to take down Dax. Christian tagged back in and hit Dax with a big right hand across the jaw.

Jungle Boy came back in and went for the Snare Trap. Dax broke free and tagged Isiah Kassidy in. Jungle Boy took Isiah down and tagged in Fenix.

Lucha Bros hit a double-team move to Kassidy before tagging Jungle Boy back in. A back and forth ensued between Jungle Boy and Isiah Kassidy before Matt Hardy tagged in. Hardy cut off Jungle Boy in his team's corner. With the referee distracted, Tully Blanchard got in some shots from ringside.

Jungle Boy finally managed to tag out. The Lucha Brothers came in hot and were all over FTR. Fenix then hit Marc Quen with a senton for a nearfall. Quen hit back with a DDT to Fenix before tagging Harwood in. The heels now had Fenix isolated in their corner.

Luchasaurus finally tagged in for his team and cleared house. He took the fight to both FTR and Private Party. Luchasaurus hit Cash with the Tail Whip followed by a chokeslam to Dax Harwood. Penta was then tagged in with a blind tag and he hit a backstabber to Dax. Things started to break down as Private Party hit the ring. Both Rey Fenix and Jungle Boy took flight, hitting dives out to ringside.

There was an argument between Penta and Christian in the ring after Cage made a blind tag. FTR hit Cage with the Big Rig and pinned him.

Result: FTR and HFO def. Lucha Bros, Jurassic Express and Christian Cage

Grade: B

