AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash Results: Jon Moxley and former WWE Superstar battle rising stars; major title bout; The Elite brawl with Death Triangle

Welcome to the AEW Dynamite New Year's Smash results. It was the last show of 2022, and the night was headlined by a major title match.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Bryan Danielson vs. Ethan Page on AEW Dynamite

AEW World Champion MJF distracted early on, and Ethan Page took advantage with a cheap shot. The All Ego stomped on Bryan Danielson in the corner before the latter came back into the contest with kicks to the chest. He then applied a submission to apply pressure on his opponent.

Ethan Page got some momentum, but Danielson shoved him from the top turnbuckle and hit a missile dropkick. He then confronted Stokely Hathaway before taking away Page with a suicide dive. A distraction from Hathaway allowed his stablemate to land a pump kick on the apron.

The two stars were involved in a back-and-forth before Danielson responded with a series of kicks and chops.

He then missed a running knee on the outside as Ethan Page shoved him onto the steel steps. Page got a two-count for his troubles. The American Dragon came back with a spinning kick to the head.

Both men were on the top rope as All Ego took Danielson down with an avalanche powerslam. Page looked to hit the Ego's Edge, but Bryan Danielson escaped and hit a running knee. He then stomped on Page before applying the Labelle Lock for the victory.

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Ethan Page on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Blackpool Combat Club vs. Top Flight on AEW Dynamite

Top Flight took the fight to BCC, but Claudio Castagnoli caught Darius Martin and dropped him on the guardrail. Jon Moxley and Castagnoli kept up the momentum before Top Flight took out The Purveyor of Violence at ringside. They had frequent tags to keep up the advantage.

Moxley finally made the tag to Castagnoli. He unloaded on Dante Martin with a series of uppercuts in the corner. The Swiss star then hit the Swing on Darius Martin.

Top Flight got a pinfall attempt on Claudio Castagnoli, but Jon Moxley broke it up. They then double-teamed Castagnoli before getting another two-count.

A distraction from Moxley allowed Castagnoli to hit a Neutralizer on Darius Martin. Jon Moxley took out Dante Martin with a King Kong lariat as Castagnoli unloaded with elbow strikes on Darius. Moxley took Dante out with the Paradigm Shift.

Darius Martin tried to make a last-ditch comeback, but Claudio Castagnoli took him down with a vicious uppercut for the pinfall victory.

Result: BCC def. Top Flight on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Hook vs. Baylum Lynx on AEW Dynamite

It was all Hook during the initial exchange of this bout. The FTW Champion quickly applied RedRum to pick up the submission victory.

Result: Hook def. Baylum Lynx on AEW Dynamite

Grade: N/A

Post-match, The Firm came out to confront Hook. But Jungle Boy took out Lee Moriarty on the entrance ramp.

Big Bill and Hook battled inside the ring before Jungle Boy took him down with a wooden plank.

The Elite vs. Death Triangle on AEW Dynamite

Both factions battled at the backstage area before the match even started. PAC took out Kenny Omega with a brainbuster on the pallets. He then hit a dive on Nick Jackson before Matt Jackson took Penta out with a back body drop on a table.

The action spilled to the entire backstage area before The Young Bucks and Lucha Brothers finally made their way to the ring. Kenny Omega came out and hit the V-Trigger on Rey Fenix. Death Triangle and The Elite battled all around the ring. Penta used a crutch to choke out Matt Jackson.

Kenny Omega and PAC battled in the ring before Penta came in with a spinning right hand. The Death Triangle then put The Cleaner inside a trash can and hit triple dropkicks. Omega tried to make a comeback, but PAC stopped him with a kick to the midsection.

After a back-and-forth between the two teams, Nick Jackson took out Penta with a back body drop before The Young Bucks hit a double-team move on the outside. PAC somehow broke up the pinfall attempt. The Young Bucks took out Lucha Bros. with synchronized superkicks.

PAC tried for a rollup before applying the Brutalizer. However, Kenny Omega took out Penta with a One-Winged Angel on a table and managed to get the pinfall with his legs to pick up the victory.

Result: The Elite def. Death Triangle on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. vs. Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale on AEW Dynamite

Willow Nightingale and Tay Melo started the match. Willow hit a chop on Melo before Ruby Soho made the blind tag. Tay Melo escaped from the ring and tagged in Anna Jay A.S. Willow and Soho continued to dominate Anna.

Willow got a two-count after a crossbody, but Melo took Soho out on the apron. The Jericho Appreciation Society members were in complete control at this stage. Willow fought back with a huge lariat. Tay Melo and Ruby Soho were tagged in. The latter hit a kick on Melo for a two-count.

Toward the end of the match, Anna Jay A.S. tried to use a steel chair, but the referee caught her. Tay Melo took advantage of the distraction and threw another steel chair at Soho before hitting a pump kick. She then hit the TKO to pick the pinfall victory for JAS.

Result: Tay Melo and Anna Jay A.S. def. Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Samoa Joe (c) vs. Wardlow on AEW Dynamite - TNT Championship Match

Samoa Joe mocked Wardlow after the attack earlier in the night. Mr. Mayhem came in and somehow managed to get some offense in on the champion. Joe came back with some chops, but Wardlow took him out with a shoulder tackle.

Officials checked on Wardlow before he rushed to the ring to battle The Samoan Submission Machine. Joe continued to have the upper hand during this stage of the match. He hit a few chops before applying a submission move on Wardlow's left knee.

Both men were up on the top rope before Wardlow pushed Joe down to the mat. He then hit a Swanton Bomb to get a break from Samoa Joe's onslaught. Wardlow then took out Joe with a high-flying move, but the latter recovered and applied a sleeper hold.

After a back-and-forth, Wardlow took Joe out with a powerbomb. He tried for the Powerbomb Symphony, but his knee gave up. The TNT Champion capitalized with a chop block to the knee and followed it up with a rear naked choke for the submission victory.

Result: Samoa Joe retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B

Post-match, Joe attacked Wardlow with the title belt. He then took out a pair of scissors from the toolbox before attacking the referee. Samoa Joe then cut off Mr. Mayhem's hair to humiliate him further.

Darby Allin's music played, and he came out from behind to attack Joe with his skateboard to end the show.

