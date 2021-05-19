AEW Dynamite Preview (May 19th, 2021): Sting and Darby Allin look to retaliate; will Chris Jericho accept MJF's stipulation for Double or Nothing?

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite preview. The show has been quite consistent for the past two weeks. With Double or Nothing less than two weeks away, the card for the show is likely to shape up this week.

AEW even announced that they will disclose the entire match card for their next pay-per-view. It is certainly going to be a must-see show.

Several title matches and segments have been announced for this week's AEW Dynamite. Let's get into what to expect in this week's episode.

#5 Will Christian Cage out work Sydal on AEW Dynamite?

Tonight on AEW Dynamite, Christian Cage will be wrestling Matt Sydal in a first-time ever match. Both Matt Sydal and Christian Cage worked in WWE before, but never got to face each other.

Christian Cage wrestled Frankie Kazarian about a month ago and it doesn't look like he has lost a step. He's still got it.

Both Matt Sydal and Christian Cage have announced their participation in the upcoming Casino Battle Royale at Double or Nothing. The winner of Battle Royale will receive a guaranteed future AEW World title shot. So this match will mostly focus on who is going to gain momentum ahead of the battle royale.

Matt Sydal's high-flying ability and Christian Cage's gifted technique will surely make this match a highlight of the show.

While Sydal will have his time to shine in AEW, for now Christian Cage should walk out victorious. It would be quite shocking if Sydal emerges as the winner since AEW is high on pushing Christian Cage.

Captain Charisma is odds-on-favorite to win this year's Casino Battle Royale and will challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW world title somewhere down the line. Omega and Christian once had a face-to-face confrontation, but the segment went nowhere.

In AEW, you don't get title matches easily. So Christian Cage will need to eliminate 20 other men in the Casino Battle Royal to become #1 contender for the AEW World title.

1 / 5 NEXT