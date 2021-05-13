MJF issues Stadium Stampede challenge to Inner Circle for AEW Double Or Nothing; Adds interesting stipulation

It looks like the feud between The Inner Circle and Pinnacle in AEW is far from over and could be settled at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021. MJF has issued a Stadium Stampede challenge to The Inner Circle but he certainly raised the stakes of the match by adding an interesting stipulation.

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite witnessed the Coronation of the Pinnacle following their victory over Jericho and his stable in the Blood and Guts match.

MJF came down to the ring with his teammates to celebrate and bragged about how The Pinnacle was responsible for making AEW Dynamite the No.1 cable show last week.

Tully Blanchard handed out expensive watches to Pinnacle members while MJF rejected a proposed match from The Inner Circle. He claimed the faction's leader, Chris Jericho, was out of commission while Santana was arrested after stabbing him with a fork last week.

Ortiz, Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager arrived to spoil their celebration in an Inner Circle branded bubbly truck. Much to the surprise of MJF, Jericho emerged from the vehicle and proceeded to embarrass the Pinnacle members by dosing them with Champagne.

MJF agreed to a rematch with the Inner Circle in a Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing on May 30th. However, the Pinnacle leader added a stipulation that if the Jericho-led faction lost at the pay-per-view they will have to break up.

Le Champion and his crew are yet to accept the challenge.

The stakes have never been higher for the Inner Circle. Double or Nothing will be one for the books 😳 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/PrwKRQ8kjD — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) May 13, 2021

Will The Inner Circle accept the challenge for AEW Double Or Nothing?

Last year at AEW Double or Nothing, the inaugural 'Stadium Stampede' match took place between The Elite and The Inner Circle. Chris Jericho and his team came up short in the bout.

It was a smart move by MJF to opt for this unique bout as The Inner Circle is currently not at full strength. As mentioned above, Santana is away from the group while Jericho is still nursing injuries sustained during the Blood and Guts match last week.

Le Champion and the Inner Circle will need to think hard before accepting the challenge. We might receive an answer or a counter from the stable on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

Do you think that Stadium Stampede will be the perfect stage to end the rivalry between The Inner Circle and Pinnacle? Let us know in the comments section.