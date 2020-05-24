AEW Double or Nothing Results: 2 new champions, Former Impact World Champion debuts, Stadium Stampede 

The Stadium Stampede didn't disappoint

AEW Double or Nothing didn't disappoint. We had three title matches on the card, a massive debut as well as the first-ever Stadium Stampede match between The Elite and The Inner Circle. Double or Nothing saw the first TNT Champion being crowned with Mike Tyson on hand to present the award. Without further ado, let's get to the results.

Best Friends won the pre-show match against Private Party to become the #1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Casino Ladder Match - Darby Allin vs Orange Cassidy vs Colt Cabana vs Joey Janela vs Scorpio Sky vs Luchasaurus vs Kip Sabian vs Frankie Kazarian vs mystery competitor

.@MrGMSI_BCage has arrived as the mystery participant in the Casino Ladder Match!

Order Double or Nothing NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/pj1EitB2EB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020

Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky started us off. Kip Sabian was out next and he had Jimmy Havoc evening out the numbers for him. Havoc got suplexed into a ladder set up in the corner for his troubles.

Darby Allin was out next. He went straight for Havoc and Kip Sabian who he wiped out with a suicide dive. Allin climbed to the top of a ladder set up at ringside and came down on Frankie Kazarian.

Orange Cassidy was out next and he avoided SCU's offense. Colt Cabana was out next followed by Joey Janela who was a last-minute replacement for Fenix. Janela cleared house and tried to climb the ladder only for Kazarian to pull him off. He unloaded on Kazarian with a steel chair for good measure.

Luchasaurus was out next and the big man dished out chokeslams before Darby Allin hit him with a Code Red from the top rope.

It was time for the mystery competitor to debut next and it turned out to be Brian Cage. Everyone ganged up on Cage for a short period and a few of the wrestlers even placed one of the giant chips on him to try and neutralize him.

Orange Cassidy and Kip Sabian were climbing the ladder and Cassidy knocked Sabian off. Penelope Ford tried to stop him and she was knocked off too. Finally it was Jimmy Havoc who pulled Cassidy off and Best Friends came out to even the odds.

Advertisement

Orange Cassidy and Luchasaurus squared off in the middle of the ring. Cassidy tried to chokeslam Luchasaurus but the tables were turned by Marko Stunt and his fun-sized ladder.

Brian Cage was back up after this and he powerbombed Luchasaurus into a ladder in the corner before tossing Darby Allin out of the ring. Cage then climbed the ladder to take the chip and earn a world title shot.

Result: Brian Cage wins