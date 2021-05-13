AEW Dynamite Results: New Champion Crowned; Chaotic end to No.1 Contender's match

AEW Dynamite was jam-packed with Championship matches tonight. The AEW TNT and Tag Titles were on the line, as well as the IWGP United States Championship. Along with that, we got to see The Pinnacle's celebration as they crowned themselves the rating kings.

Britt Baker D.M.D. sent a message to AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida tonight ahead of their title match at Double or Nothing. We found out who Kenny Omega would be facing at the event, and more.

WILD THING!!!!!!! — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) May 13, 2021

We kicked off the night with a championship bout, and AEW and NJPW fans got a great treat as Jon Moxley came to the ring to Wild Thing by The Troggs, a song famously used by Atsushi Onita.

IWGP US Title Match: Yuji Nagata vs Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

What a WILD way to kick things off tonight on #AEWDynamite! @nagata769 v. @JonMoxley for the IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Championship!



Watch Dynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/jJMi2Ghle2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021

Current IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley took on the living legend, Blue Justice Yuji Nagata in the opening bout tonight. Nagata bowled Mox over with a kitchen sink knee lift and a big boot, sending him to the floor.

The former AEW Champion went at the eyes of Nagata and drove him into the ring post. A flying knee off the apron caught the NJPW veteran on the spine.

Back in the ring, Mox hammered Nagata with a series of clotheslines and elbow strikes. Fellow AEW star and former IWGP US Champion Lance Archer watched on from the crowd.

Nagata ate a series of knees from the champ but refused to die. Eventually, Yuji Nagata was able to dump Moxley on his head with a sickening exploder suplex for a near fall.

Mox fought out of a suplex attempt but was brought down with a basement dropkick, setting up a line of the heavy roundhouse to the chest.

Mox egged on the legend, leading to a striking trade. Jon won the slugfest and ducked a clothesline for a German suplex. The lariat nearly took Yuji Nagata's head off, but it wasn't enough to earn the win.

Nagata blocked the piledriver and sent AEW's Death Rider to the corner for a running knee to the jaw. An avalanche exploder suplex dropped Mox on his head, and a running knee to a defiant Moxley's jaw seemed to spell the end of hisreign.

Jon Moxley saved his 493-day reign and responded with the rebound lariat. A Bulldog Choke was locked in clean, but Nagata broke the grip. The Paradigm Shift managed to put the challenger away in an impressive defense.

#AndStill your IWGP U.S. Heavyweight Champion. @JonMoxley



Tune into Dynamite Now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/A4Us6Eq83g — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 13, 2021

Results: Jon Moxley defeated Yuji Nagata via pinfall on AEW Dynamite.

Grade: B+

Moxley was bleeding after this hellacious war with his legendary opponent. After the match, Mox and Nagata bowed to one another out of respect.

At AEW Blood and Guts, The Inner Circle lost to The Pinnacle after MJF forced Sammy Guevara to surrender to save Chris Jericho from a disastrous fall. Backstage, Ortiz, Jake Hager, and Guevara demanded a rematch.

