AEW Dynamite Preview: New signing set to shut the Forbidden Door behind him, The Inner Circle meeting amidst internal feud, Hangman Page faces his greatest foe yet in a Texas Deathmatch (09 February 2022)

This week's AEW Dynamite will be presented from Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City, New Jersey. The show begins the Road to Revolution, and fans will undoubtedly be treated to thrills and surprises on their way to the first PPV of the year.

The wrestling world has been eagerly anticipating this week's Dynamite since Tony Khan announced over the weekend that a new star would debut. Khan also clarified that his "big announcement" mentioned on Rampage and the new debut are one and the same.

Additionally, The Inner Circle will address their internal issues following last week's Dynamite. MJF makes a statement after last week's upset victory in Chicago. Finally, AEW champion Adam Page steps up to his latest challenger and defends his title in a Texas Deathmatch.

MJF addresses AEW fans after his victory against CM Punk

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF I will be speaking in a very respectful manor.



This will be a humble speech. I will be speaking in a very respectful manor. This will be a humble speech. https://t.co/IrEvtypEaU

Last week's Dynamite main event saw MJF end CM Punk's undefeated streak in AEW. The match took place in Chicago - Punk's hometown.

Friedman picked up the historic victory after using his Dynamite Diamond Ring as a weapon against the former WWE Champion. The Salt of the Earth will likely address the circumstances of his victory and take full advantage of the opportunity to gloat.

MJF's segment is likely to draw the attention of CM Punk or another wrestler unhappy with Friedman's win.

Chris Jericho has scheduled a meeting for the Inner Circle as internal tensions boil over

Chris Jericho has been struggling to get back on good terms with Santana and Ortiz for weeks. Eddie Kingston initially accused Jericho of stealing the duo's spotlight, which is something the tag team seemingly took to heart.

During their match on AEW Dynamite's Beach Break special back on January 26, the animosity between the three was clear. Proud 'N Powerful refused to tag the former AEW Champion in during the entire match.

The 51-year-old star has clearly had enough, as he called for a meeting during last week's Rampage.

Face of the Revolution Qualifying Match: Isiah Kassidy vs. Mystery Debut

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

Isiah vs ? on With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite With a great showing in tonight’s #AEWRampage TNT Title bout @IsiahKassidy has earned a qualifying match for a spot in the Face of the Revolution ladder match with a TNT Title shot at stake! His opponent will debut Wednesday + sign a contract with AEW!Isiah vs ? on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/298rzWyfe6

The match announcement that has set the fandom alight. Isiah Kassidy will be the first opponent for All Elite Wrestling's newest debut. We just don't know who that is yet.

Tony Khan has been tight-lipped about who this new signee could be, and fans have been speculating all week. Unfortunately for Jeff Hardy fans, Matt all but confirmed that his brother would is not the mystery opponent. Jeff's non-compete clause with WWE will still be in place until March 9th.

Whoever Kassidy's opponent is, he's likely from another promotion, as Khan himself said, "They're walking in the door, signing a contract, and then slamming the door shut."

AEW Championship Match: Hangman Page (c) vs Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch

Finally, reigning champion Adam Page will face the Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer for the AEW Championship. The stipulation, as proposed by Archer, is a Texas Deathmatch.

Archer initially answered Page's open challenge, and has since taken every opportunity to attack the champion. The 45-year-old star has clearly had enough of being a fingertip away from a championship win. However, Page has proven he's a fighting champion and won't go down easily.

According to Texas Deathmatch rules, the winner will have to pin the other and wait for a 10-count. If the wrestler pinned fails to get up by the count of 10, he loses the match.

