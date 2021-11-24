AEW Dynamite Preview: MJF responds to CM Punk, former WWE champion turns fully heel

Welcome to the preview of this week's AEW Dynamite. Wednesday's broadcast will feature four matches,while there are plenty of storylines to keep track of.

We are back in Chicago for Dynamite this week, and there will be no surprises for guessing who'll evoke the best crowd reactions. Bryan Danielson's supposed heel turn last week will see its next chapter unfold.

Does MJF have something up his sleeve for CM Punk after his match against QT Marshall? How would Sting react to the attack from Billy Gunn? Let's jump into the AEW Dynamite preview to find out.

CM Punk will take on QT Marshall on AEW Dynamite in Chicago

Chicago is a special place for CM Punk, and the crowd never fails to acknowledge its hometown hero. AEW needed to book CM Punk for the big return and paired him with a heel.

There are exactly zero people who think QT Marshall stands a chance to win the match. What happens after the match will be interesting after last week's confrontation between the Second City Saint and MJF. Will the Salt of the Earth respond to the blatant disrespect that Punk showed him last week?

Bryan Danielson will continue his feud with the Dark Order on AEW Dynamite

All Elite Facts @AllEliteFacts Colt Cabana's match against Bryan Danielson is only Cabana's 5th singles match on #AEWDynamite since joining AEW in March 2020 and his first singles match since battling Adam Page in October 2020. Colt Cabana's match against Bryan Danielson is only Cabana's 5th singles match on #AEWDynamite since joining AEW in March 2020 and his first singles match since battling Adam Page in October 2020. https://t.co/G2FYPOTsmx

Bryan Danielson is the No.1 Contender for the AEW World Championship. He doesn't need to wrestle again to get a title shot, but that's not how the American Dragon goes about doing things.

Last week, we saw Danielson defeat Evil Uno in dominant fashion, and it seems like the former WWE Champion is keen on running through the entire Dark Order to send a message to Hangman Page.

He wants to defeat all of the new Champion's friends not out of necessity but just because he can. The blowoff match between Page and Danielson will be incredible, but for now, we get to see Bryan dismantle every member of the Dark Order.

Thunder Rosa and Jamie Hayter will square off on AEW Dynamite

JAMIE HAYTER @jmehytr This tournament is important to me, as it should be. It’s serious business. But I can’t lie; I’m buzzing for this match purely because I get to beat the piss out of that insufferable prick @thunderrosa22 Wednesday. This tournament is important to me, as it should be. It’s serious business. But I can’t lie; I’m buzzing for this match purely because I get to beat the piss out of that insufferable prick @thunderrosa22 Wednesday. https://t.co/wSsHavWtcl

The TBS Championship Tournament will be represented on AEW Dynamite when Thunder Rosa and Jamie Hayter go one-on-one on Wednesday.

While La Mera Mera is the favorite, it seems like AEW is positioning her to become the next big challenger for Britt Baker, so that's a subplot to keep an eye out for.

An upset win for Jamie Hayter isn't out of the question, especially with Britt Baker and Rebel being in her corner. About the match, both women are incredibly physical inside the ring, so it should be a hard-hitting encounter.

The final result on AEW Dynamite will go beyond determining which woman goes on in the tournament, there will be title ramifications too.

There will be a huge eight-man match on AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes will team up with the Death Triangle to take on the FTR, Andrade El Idolo, and Malakai Black on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

This match will tie in many storylines together with a lot of question marks hanging over both teams' abilities to work within themselves.

There was clear tension between PAC and Cody Rhodes and Malakai Black and Andrade at Full Gear. Will that factor in on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday?

Edited by Alan John