AEW Dynamite Preview: All Elite Wrestling honors the memory of Brodie Lee

AEW star Brodie Lee tragically passed away last week at the age of 41. Tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite will honor the memory of the former TNT Champion, with every match on the card including a member of The Dark Order. We will also have former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho on commentary tonight. It will be an emotional night for everyone in AEW as well as the fans.

Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, and '10' team up in the Brodie Lee Jr. Dream Match on AEW Dynamite

Dream match is right 🙌

The main event of tonight's AEW Dynamite sees Brodie Lee Jr.'s three favorite wrestlers - Cody Rhodes, Orange Cassidy, and '10' of The Dark Order - teaming up for one night only. They will take on Brian Cage, Ricky Starks, and Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz.

Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds face members of The Inner Circle

Tonight on this very special tribute episode to Mr. Brodie Lee we will see the Inner Circle @The_MJF, @Santana_Proud & @Ortiz_Powerful take on @theAdamPage & Dark Order members @SilverNumber1 & @YTAlexReynolds in 6-man tag action!



Watch #AEWDynamite at 8e/7c on @TNTDrama.

John Silver and Alex Reynolds team up with Hangman Page, the man they've been trying to recruit into The Dark Order recently. Silver and Reynolds also teamed up with Page a couple of weeks on Dynamite where they lost to Matt Hardy and Private Party. Silver, Reynolds, and Hangman Page will have a tough battle ahead of them tonight as they take on Santana, Ortiz, and MJF of The Inner Circle.

Colt Cabana and The Young Bucks take on Matt Hardy and Private Party

Colt Cabana and The Young Bucks will be in action against Matt Hardy and Private Party tonight. Matt Hardy and Private Party are coming off a big win over Silver, Reynolds, and Hangman Page a couple of weeks ago and it won't get any easier tonight. Colt Cabana is a seasoned veteran and The Bucks are the AEW Tag Team Champions. This match could definitely go either way.

Evil Uno and Stu Grayson will team up with Lance Archer to take on Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade

Tonight is for you Brother! We didn’t know each other well. But what I do know. Is EVERY TIME I saw you. You had an huge smile on your face and so did anyone around you. And that made me smile! So tonight. I hope you’re looking down on us smiling. Knowing we love and miss you! https://t.co/vJQFJ4dIQl — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) December 30, 2020

It will be an emotional night for every member of The Dark Order tonight. Evil Uno and Stu Grayson team up with Lance Archer as they take on Eddie Kingston, The Butcher, and The Blade.

Anna Jay and Tay Conti take on Dr. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford

Number 99 Anna Jay and Tay Conti take on Dr. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford tonight. Jay and Conti are both coming off big wins on AEW Dark and will be confident heading into this match. Can Dr. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford work together or will they implode?