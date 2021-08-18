AEW Dynamite Preview (August 18th, 2021): Sting wrestles on TNT for the first time in two decades; Chris Jericho finally faces his arch-rival

Welcome to the preview of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The show will emanate from Houston, Texas.

With the All Out pay-per-view on the horizon, the company will continue to shape an exciting match card heading into the event. Last week, Dynamite witnessed a slight hit to its viewership as the numbers were under one million. However, the potential arrival of CM Punk would most likely grab more eyeballs for their product.

Nevertheless, Tony Khan will be laser-focused on producing an eventful show this time around.

Ahead of this week's episode, several exciting matches, including Sting's first bout on AEW Dynamite, have already been lined up. Fans could also get to see the final chapter of the long-running rivalry between MJF and Chris Jericho.

Given what's on the table, it would most likely be a pay-per-view worthy show. That said, let's take a look at what to expect from this Wednesday.

#5 Sting and Darby Allin lock horns with 2.0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) on AEW Dynamite

For the first time in 20 years @Sting will compete live on TNT TOMORROW NIGHT (8/18) in his FIRST EVER #AEWDynamite match teaming w/ @DarbyAllin vs #2point0 (@MattTheShow/@JeffTheShow) in a Texas Tornado tag match in Houston! Get tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq. pic.twitter.com/RwNjjvjUTT — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2021

All eyes will be on WCW Icon Sting as he teams up with Darby Allin to take on 2.0 (Matt Lee and Jeff Parker) in a Texas Tornado tag team match.

Much to everyone's surprise, this will be Sting's first match on the TNT network in over two decades. He last wrestled during the final days of WCW when he faced Ric Flair on Monday Nitro in 2001.

It will be an incredible moment for die-hard wrestling fans from back in the day. AEW star Sting has an impressive record in the company alongside Darby Allin as the duo has two victories under their belt.

It's been 20 years and five months since the icon @Sting wrestled LIVE on @tntdrama. This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite he's back with @DarbyAllin. Don't miss it. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/333ZNTatwt — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 16, 2021

Although his first match back was cinematic, Sting wrestled his second bout in front of a live audience at AEW Double or Nothing a few months ago.

Those who witnessed his live performance were in for a pleasant surprise as Sting showed no signs of ring rust. The WWE Hall Of Famer not only took huge bumps but also secured the victory for his team.

AEW star Darby Allin is already getting a lot of the spotlight under Sting's watch. Even though the outcome is predictable given the WCW Icon's star power, fans can expect an action-packed contest out of both these teams.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John