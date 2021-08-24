AEW Dynamite Preview (August 25th, 2021) Malakai Black faces WWE legend's son; CM Punk's Dynamite debut

Welcome to the preview of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The show will emanate from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

With the All Out pay-per-view a few weeks away, fans can expect a significant build-up and more matches to be announced for the show. The company certainly has momentum on its side with the addition of CM Punk to the highly-stacked AEW roster. The Straight Edge Superstar will make his first-ever appearance on Dynamite this week.

Ahead of the episode, several exciting and beef-settling matches have already been announced. With that said, let's get into what to expect from this Wednesday.

#5 Malakai Black squares off against Brock Anderson

AEW star Malakai Black will return to action this week as he squares off against Brock Anderson. The former NXT Champion dismantled Cody Rhodes in his debut match earlier this month.

One cannot forget how viciously he delivered Black Mass to legendary Arn Anderson to arrive on the scene. Brock Anderson will be focusing more on making the former WWE superstar suffer in the ring. It remains to be seen whether the sadistic Black will reign supreme or the rising star will upset everyone.

#4 Lucha Bros faces Varsity Blonds in AEW Tag title eliminator

The #VarsityBlonds face #LuchaBros in the #AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament THIS WED on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT. Which team advances to the finals vs #JurassicExpress for a shot at the @youngbucks & the #AEW Tag Team Titles in a STEEL CAGE at #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5? pic.twitter.com/q5grDdNFOQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 22, 2021

Varsity Blonds and Lucha Brothers will be facing each other in a high-stakes match this Wednesday. The winner will face Jurassic Express in the finals of the AEW Tag title tournament to determine the challenger for the Young Bucks at All Out.

Fans can expect this to be an action-packed match as all these men will lay their entire arsenal on display. Varsity Blonds had their opportunity at the tag team championships a few months ago. However, Lucha Bros have been desperately looking to reach the throne.

As exciting as this match sounds, the Mexican stars could be favorites to win this match.

#3 Matt Hardy meets Orange Cassidy in a singles match

Matt Hardy and Orange Cassidy will be looking to settle their beef this week when they lock horns in a singles match. Both men will be having their factions by ringside, which suggests utter chaos during and after the bout.

The company could book a Trios match pitting Orange Cassidy and Best Friends against Matt Hardy and Private Party for All Out.

#2 Red Velvet lock horns with Jamie Hayter

.@Thee_Red_Velvet is seeing red since the attack by @RealBrittBaker & her new enforcer @jmehytr on the #AEWRampage premiere. This Wednesday, Red Velvet looks for payback vs. Jamie Hayter on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c LIVE on TNT from Milwaukee. Get tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq! pic.twitter.com/Re3gU4rKiP — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 24, 2021

A women's singles match pitting Red Velvet against Jamie Hayter will also take place on AEW Dynamite. Red Velvet recently came up short to dethrone the AEW Women's Champion, Dr. Britt Baker.

The AEW's resident dentist brought Hayter to launch an attack on Red Velvet and Kris Statlander. Red Velvet will be looking to get revenge, and her match could potentially set up the next challenger for Dr. Britt Baker at All Out.

#1 CM Punk makes his first appearance on AEW Dynamite

.@CMPunk makes his FIRST APPEARANCE on #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY (8/25) LIVE on TNT from Milwaukee. What will Punk have to say after his long-anticipated return on #AEWRampage where he challenged @DarbyAllin for #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5 on Pay-Per-View? pic.twitter.com/FH4y3HCYwB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 23, 2021

After seven years, CM Punk finally returned to professional wrestling last week when he kicked off the second episode of AEW Rampage.

AEW's blockbuster signee chose Darby Allin as his first opponent for All Out. The Straight Edge Superstar will now be making his first appearance on Wednesday night's show. Fans can expect CM Punk and Darby Allin to kickstart their build-up ahead of their highly-anticipated match.

With Sting in Darby's corner, CM Punk could find himself in the numbers game this week if the face-off happens.

