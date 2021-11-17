AEW Dynamite preview: Bryan Danielson in action, two massive debuts, unlikely duo to interrupt Hangman Page's championship celebration? (November 17, 2021)

AEW Full Gear is in the history books now. Given the way this year's pay-per-view ended, it truly kickstarts The Cowboys' Era starting tonight.

Welcome to the preview of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite, which will emanate from Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. Fans will catch all the fall-outs from last week's pay-per-view. Hangman Page, who dethroned Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship, has already signaled a landscape change in the men's division.

We'll hear what the new Champion has to say tonight. In addition to Page's Championship celebration, multiple matches have already been lined up, including a debut bout for an NJPW star.

That said, let's get down to what the company has in store for us tonight.

#5 Bryan Danielson vs. Evil Uno on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson will be looking to maintain his undefeated streak in singles competition when he squares off against Evil Uno tonight. It will be the first meeting between the Dark Order member and Bryan in AEW, and most likely, a kickstart towards the latter's rivalry with Hangman Page.

The American Dragon defeated Miro to become the #1 contender for the world title at Full Gear. Given his current momentum, fans can expect Bryan to put away Evil Uno on Wednesday night. Whether or not he confronts The Cowboy remains to be seen.

#4 Jay Lethal vs. Sammy Guevara (c) AEW TNT Championship match

Sammy Guevara will put his AEW TNT Championship on the line against debutant Jay Lethal. The latter stunned wrestling fans by showing up at the recently concluded Full Gear pay-per-view.

Lethal even confronted The Spanish God, laying out a challenge for his title. The IMPACT veteran will be Guevara's toughest challenger yet. We might witness a swerve if Jay Lethal defeats Sammy Guevara for the TNT title.

Regardless of the winner, fans will witness a thrilling contest between the two men tonight.

#3 Hangman Page's AEW World Championship celebration

Hangman Page will be in for a massive pop tonight as the company has planned 'National Cowboy s#!t day' to celebrate his victory in his home state of Virginia.

It will be an exciting segment, given that The Young Bucks, who nodded at him the other day, could come out and settle their differences with Page. AEW might even plant seeds for The Cowboys' next feud.

#2 Hikaru Shida vs. Nyla Rose (TBS title eliminator tournament)

In an intense contest, Nyla Rose and Hikaru Shida will collide in the ongoing TBS Title Eliminator Tournament's quarter-finals.

Shida pinned Rose during the tag team match at Full Gear. The Native Beast will seek vengeance and try to advance into the semi-finals.

#1 Orange Cassidy and Tomohiro Ishii vs. The Butcher and The Blade on AEW Dynamite

A tag team match pitting Orange Cassidy and NJPW star Tomohiro Ishii against The Butcher and The Blade will also occur on AEW Dynamite this week.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

It's worth noting that Ishii will be making his debut at Tony Khan's promotion. Last week on Rampage, the Hardy Family Office dismantled Cassidy and Best Friends. Matt Hardy could once again show up tonight. Nevertheless, fans can expect both teams to deliver an action-packed contest.

Is an AEW heel's character based on Jim Cornette? Find out what his teammate thinks right here.

Edited by Angana Roy