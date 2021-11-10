AEW Dynamite preview: Bryan Danielson renews a decade-old rivalry; top faction to interrupt contract signing? (November 10, 2021)

Welcome to the preview of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. With the Full Gear pay-per-view a few days away, the company will be firing on all cylinders to build the hype for their show. Tonight's episode will emanate from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.

It hasn't been the most significant build-up to this marquee event, given the buzz generated on the road to the All Out pay-per-view a few months ago. However, that could still change if the go-home episode of Dynamite delivers in all facets.

Ahead of tonight's show, four matches have already been lined up, and a massive contract signing. That said, let's dive into what All Elite Wrestling has in store for us this Wednesday.

#5 Rocky Romero vs. Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson will have an uphill task tonight as he faces an old foe in Rocky Romero. For those unaware, Danielson and Romero have a rich history with each other dating back to their time on the indie circuit. It will be their first meeting since February 2008.

With fans in for a nostalgic feel, there's no doubt that the two stars will put on a gruesome battle. The American Dragon is currently undefeated in singles competition, and it is unlikely that the NJPW star will be the one to hand him his first loss.

However, Miro could be lurking around ringside ahead of his impending clash against Bryan Danielson this Saturday. Will The Redeemer launch a post-match attack on his Full Gear opponent?

#4 Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will make their world title match official for Full Gear

In what will be a buzzworthy segment, Hangman Page and Kenny Omega will be in the same ring for a contract signing on tonight's Dynamite. As exciting as this feud seems on paper, it hasn't heated up the way it should have been in the first place.

The company could have visited different routes to generate buzz around Page's redemption story. The impending contract signing will be the last opportunity to add any significant hype to this storyline. The fact that face-offs don't usually go smoothly in pro wrestling these days, fans can expect a massive brawl between Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

As we said earlier, the saga between the two former friends hasn't clicked yet, but if The Elite makes their presence felt to beat down The Cowboy, it may bring more eyeballs to the main event of Full Gear.

#3 PAC vs. Dax Harwood on AEW Dynamite

Another singles match pitting two former WWE Superstars - PAC and Dax Harwood - will go down tonight on Dynamite. FTR has played a pivotal role recently by interjecting themselves to change the outcomes of matches. Last week, they cost Rhodes his bout against Andrade El Idolo.

The match between PAC and Harwood could have major implications for Full Gear if stars like Rhodes, Malakai Black, or Andrade appear during or after this clash.

#2 Lio Rush and Dante Martin vs. Matt Sydal and Lee Moriarty on AEW Dynamite

Dante Martin and Lio Rush will finally team up tonight to take on Lee Moriarty and Matt Sydal. It will be a must-see match for fans who love the high-flying type of bouts.

Given the sound technique of all the wrestlers in this match, it will be a tussle with each man laying their entire arsenal on display. As far as the outcome goes, Martin and Rush should emerge victorious since there could be possible long-term plans to book a rivalry between the two.

#1 Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel vs. Anna Jay, Tay Conti, and Thunder Rosa

A massive six-woman trio match will also take place tonight, pitting Dr. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel against Tay Conti, Thunder Rosa, and Anna Jay. Last week, the latter came up short against Hayter in the first round of the TBS Women's title eliminator.

The aftermath saw Baker and her group launch an assault on the Dark Order member. But Conti and Rosa quickly came out to save the day. There's no love lost between these women, and their impending clash will be nothing short of stellar.

Edited by Kaushik Das