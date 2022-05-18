AEW Dynamite Preview: Chris Jericho comes face-to-face with WWE legend, Adam Cole faces 3-time World Champion, could two new stars debut tonight? (18 May 2022)

AEW Dynamite will be broadcast from the Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas, tonight. As the promotion builds up to its next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, fans are in for another memorable show on Wednesday.

Tonight's card includes a whopping four bouts of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, including some other high-stakes matches. Continue reading as we dive into this week's AEW Dynamite Preview.

Warlow takes ten lashes on AEW Dynamite

Will the War Dog be able to endure 10 lashes?

Wardlow wants out of his contract with MJF, and after weeks of being denied, Friedman has finally given in. However, before taking on Shawn Spears, Wardlow will have to endure ten lashes from MJF - a callback to Cody Rhodes once taking ten from Friedman. It will be interesting to see how Mr. Mayhem plans to bounce back leading up to Double or Nothing.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal: Dr. Britt Baker vs. The Joker Entrant

Could Baker's opponent be a debuting star?

The former Women's Champion will come face-to-face with a surprise opponent on AEW Dynamite. The identity of Britt Baker's opponent is still unknown at this time, and fan speculation is wild.

Will Baker end up facing a former WWE star like Candice LeRae? Or will the Doctor face a returning AEW star? Fans won't want to miss AEW Dynamite for this reveal.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Semifinal: Adam Cole vs. Jeff Hardy

Will Jeff Hardy remain undefeated in AEW?

Jeff Hardy takes on Adam Cole is his third solo match on AEW Dynamite. With the Young Bucks looming on the horizon, Jeff might be in for some interference from his former rivals. However, the Charismatic Enigma will look to build on his undefeated streak in All Elite Wrestling on Wednesday. Fans won't want to miss this bout, as it could go either way.

Chris Jericho and William Regal confront each other on AEW Dynamite

William Regal and Chris Jericho have a long history stemming all the way from their time in WCW. Tonight, the old foes come face-to-face after their teams came face-to-face on last week's AEW Dynamite.

With both the Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society in one ring, a fight will more than likely break out between the two factions.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal: Kyle O'Reilly vs. Rey Fenix

Will the Canadian star proceed in the tournament?

The Canadian-born Kyle O'Reilly has the pride of a country on his back as he takes on one of the finest luchadors in wrestling, Rey Fenix.

The two stars have vastly different wrestling styles, which makes the bout very unpredictable. Will O'Reilly reign supreme, or will Fenix qualify further in the tournament? Tune in to AEW Dynamite to find out.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Quarterfinal: Samoa Joe vs. The Joker Entrant

Who is brave enough to step up to the Samoan Submission Machine?

Samoa Joe could be stepping up to his biggest challenge in AEW tonight. Like Britt Baker, Joe will be facing a mystery opponent. On last week's Dynamite, Jay Lethal made a point that it wouldn't be him or his teammates.

Could the former WWE star be facing an old colleague, or will a long-lost AEW star like Miro make his return?

Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita from DDT Pro-Wrestling w/CM Punk on commentory

As Hangman Page builds up to his title match against CM Punk at Double or Nothing, Konosuke Takeshita from DDT Pro-Wrestling will step up to the AEW World Champion.

With CM Punk on commentary, the bout has all the possibilities to go down south. Page has recently been exhibiting near-heel tendencies that could finally come to light. Fans will simply have to tune in to Dynamite to see what the Anxious Millennial Cowboy ends up doing.

Edited by Pratik Singh