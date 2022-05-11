AEW Dynamite Preview: CM Punk in action, Danhausen's in-ring debut against ex-WWE star, Jeff Hardy in a dream match

The upcoming edition of AEW Dynamite will be broadcast from the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York, which also happens to be MJF's hometown.

Fans will be treated to several exciting bouts in the hometown of their favorite heel, MJF. CM Punk is back in action as the star builds up to his title match, Danhausen makes his wrestling debut with AEW, and the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament continues!

All these matches and more will be featured in this week's AEW Dynamite Preview!

Danhausen makes his AEW in-ring debut against Tony Nese

Will the Premier Athlete avoid being cursed?

Tony Nese is out to get Hook, but in doing so, he has managed to upset Danhausen. The two will take each other on tonight, as fans finally get to see what AEW's resident mascot is all about.

Nese will likely suffer a loss to Danhausen, as the star is in need of some legitimacy. Fans won't want to miss out on this cursed match!

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Women's Quarterfinals: Jamie Hayter vs. Toni Storm

The highly anticipated bout between the former WWE Superstar and Britt Baker's top enforcer is finally here. Who will emerge victorious in their bout tonight on AEW Dynamite?

While Hayter is expected to put up a good fight, Storm is more likely to pick up the victory. Toni Storm will probably end up facing Britt Baker over the course of the tournament, building the story even further.

The Jericho Appreciation Society Victory Speech

Chris Jericho seems to believe he's ended the feud with Eddie Kingston and Proud N Powerful.

The Jericho Appreciation Society have officially brought Sports Entertainment to AEW, and tonight the faction aims to solidify their achievements. While the JAS celebrate yet another victory, could Eddie Kingston be lurking in the shadows?

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Men's Quarterfinals: Jeff Hardy vs. Darby Allin

Will respect or animosity be bred, tonight?

Ever since The Charismatic Enigma debuted in AEW, fans have drawn comparisons between him and Darby Allin. After the two initially teamed up, they now come face to face during the tournament.

Fans will have to tune in to AEW Dynamite, as this bout could go either way.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Men's Quarterfinals: Adam Cole vs. Dax Harwood

Two of AEW's top competitors will clash at AEW Dynamite tonight. Will the Indie Wrestling Sweetheart, Adam Cole, prevail over the Old-School Brawler, Dax Harwood?

Fans won't want to miss a second of this face-off, which could go either way. A heated feud might just come out of the bout, due to both stars' big egos.

FTW Championship Match: Ricky Starks (C) vs. Jungle Boy

Will Starks be able to topple the AEW Tag-Team Champion?

Before Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs can challenge for the Tag-Team Championships, Jungle Boy aims to steal the FTW Championship from Starks.

Since the FTW Championship is important to Team Taz, the stakes are very high. Jungle Boy could very well pick up the victory. However, Ricky Starks will likely end up winning, setting the stage for the Tag-Team Match.

AEW Dynamite Home Coming: CM Punk vs. John Silver

Will Silver be able to beat Punk with a hometown advantage?

CM Punk is slowly building up to his AEW World Championship match at Double Or Nothing. Will the Straight Edge star have to go through the Dark Order like Bryan Danielson?

Punk is more than likely to pick up the victory at AEW Dynamite tonight. Regardless of his obvious win, fans will likely be treated to an epic bout.

Edited by Prem Deshpande