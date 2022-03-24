AEW Dynamite Preview: CM Punk's triumphant return after Revolution, The Hardys team up with wrestling legend, could Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson recruit promising young stars? (23rd March 2022)

AEW Dynamite comes to viewers from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. The company continues its tour of the US's southern state, as well as the home state of the new Women's Champion Thunder Rosa.

Following last week's St. Patrick's Day slam, Dynamite has returned to a normal show with no themes. It will feature some blockbuster-worthy matches as the show tries to build off of last week's momentum.

The Hardys are back in action for their second match as they team up with a living legend. CM Punk is set to make his first appearance since Revolution - could MJF still interfere? Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson will face off against a young promising tag team as the duo seek their first apprentice. Keep reading as we dive straight into the preview for this week's AEW Dynamite episode.

Tag-Team Match: Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson vs. The Varsity Blonds

Could Moxley and Danielson look to recruit one of the Varsity Blonds?

The American Dragon and The Purveryor of Violence continue their crusade to teach the young talent of AEW one punch and kick at a time.

The Varsity Blonds have had moderate success in All Elite Wrestling and last feuded with The House of Black.

Brian Pillman Jr.'s second generation status could be something the team of Moxley and Danielson are looking at as they go into AEW Dynamite. Pillman Jr.'s father was once a fan-favorite wrestler, and his name alone could be a great way for Moxley and Danielson to invest in the future.

8-Man Tornado Tag Team Match: The Hardys team up with Sting and Darby vs. The Andrade Family Office

The Hardys reunited after four years and had their first match on AEW Dynamite last week. The brothers ended up victorious, but were ruthlessly attacked afterwards by the Andrade Family Office. Luckily for the brothers, Sting and Darby Allin came to their aid.

While Private Party, The Butcher, and The Blade are formidable opponents, the Hardys aren't likely to get booked to lose this soon. This unfortunately makes the match predictable, but it will likely be entertaining as all competitors will be in the ring at once.

CM Punk and MJF return after their bloody match at AEW Revolution

Friedman and Punk were embroiled in a heavy feud for months.

Friedman took a heavy loss at Revolution at the hands of CM Punk. Since then, neither man has appeared on television.

Tony Khan has announced that both stars will separately make appearances on AEW Dynamite, which begs the question: is the feud over or not? Fans will have to stay tuned to see the outcome.

AEW stars continue their heated rivalry: Red Velvet vs. "Legit" Leyla Hirsch

vs Following their excellent match last week on Rampage, the Red Velvet/Leyla Hirsch rivalry is even at 1-1; we’ll see the rubber match in their trilogy tomorrow on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT @Thee_Red_Velvet vs @LegitLeyla , + Kris Statlander is banned from ringside Following their excellent match last week on Rampage, the Red Velvet/Leyla Hirsch rivalry is even at 1-1; we’ll see the rubber match in their trilogy tomorrow on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork @ 8pm ET/7pm CT@Thee_Red_Velvet vs @LegitLeyla, + Kris Statlander is banned from ringside https://t.co/OZOsgCfin7

Former friends Red Velvet, Leyla Hirsch, and Kris Statlander have been embroiled in a heated feud for months.

Now that Statlander has undergone a gimmick change, could the tables finally be turned for Hirsch?

While the feud began on AEW Dark, Tony Khan has moved it to AEW Dynamite, likely to put a spotlight on the athlete's prowess.

Jericho Appreciation Society debut: Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia vs. Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds

Jericho finally teams up with his new stable.

During last week's AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and his new stable claimed that they would bring Sports Entertainment to AEW. The newly formed Jericho Appreciation Society will aim to change AEW from the inside out.

Daniel Garcia will team up with Jericho against John Silver and Alex Reynolds as the former foes look to step up to the most established faction. The "Sports Entertainers" will have a few cards up their sleeves.

AEW Dynamite featured match: Adam Cole vs. Jay Lethal

The only match advertised on its own for AEW Dynamite is the bout between Jay Lethal and Adam Cole. While there's no indication whether this will be the main event, it's safe to say that based on the star power of both wrestlers, it will feature last.

Cole and Lethal are both Ring of Honor alums and the stars came face-to-face while in the promotion many times. Cole has picked up more wins against Lethal in the past, but Lethal will have a chance to rectify that after seven years.

