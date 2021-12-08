AEW Dynamite preview: Six-time champion surprisingly enters battle royale, Cody Rhodes to turn on WWE Hall of Famer after being revealed as mastermind? (December 8, 2021)

Whether it's MJF and CM Punk's rip-roaring war of words or Cody Rhodes and Andrade's flaming table spot, AEW has managed to grab eyeballs over the last couple of weeks.

This week's AEW Dynamite will emanate from the USB arena in Long Island, New York. The company will continue its build-up towards the upcoming 'Winter is Coming' event which takes place on December 15th. Considering the way last week's flagship show ended, several notable question marks must be left hanging for wrestling fans.

It will be interesting to see if AEW sheds light on the situation. Beyond that, the company has lined up multiple high-stakes matches on this week's episode. Let's get down to what fans can expect from Dynamite this Wednesday.

#6 AEW's CM Punk enters Dynamite Diamond ring battle royale and lasts alongside MJF

CM Punk entering the Diamond Ring Battle Royale could be a long shot, but it makes complete sense considering his ongoing feud with MJF. The latter has a strong foothold in the 12-man battle royale, as he has emerged as the winner on both previous occasions.

So far, AEW has announced only four participants for the match, which includes the entire team TAZ and the current Dynamite Diamond ring holder Friedman. The remaining eight competitors are likely to be unveiled before the bout commences.

Giovanna Morales ♐ @GigiMorale92 I am gonna start hoping that CM Punk will cost MJF the Dynamite diamond ring next week. #AEWDynamite I am gonna start hoping that CM Punk will cost MJF the Dynamite diamond ring next week. #AEWDynamite

The prospect of seeing surprising names in that slot has created excitement among the AEW universe. One cannot entirely rule out The Straight Edge Superstar appearing in the Dynamite Ring Battle Royale.

Fans will go berserk if Punk enters the match and lasts till the end alongside MJF. This would be the most fitting way to book a high-stakes clash between the two for the Diamond Ring.

