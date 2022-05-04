AEW Dynamite Preview: Jeff Hardy makes singles debut against ex-WWE star, Malakai Black dared to steal rising female wrestler, IMPACT star arrives to get squashed? (04 May 2022)

AEW Dynamite will be broadcast to fans worldwide from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland.

Jeff Hardy will finally step away from Matt on Wednesday, as he'll compete in his first singles match in an AEW ring. Will the Charismatic Enigma pick up a win and qualify for the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament?

Plus, the Varsity Blonds have called out Malakai Black because they want to settle the score once and for all. How will the House of Black respond? Elsewhere on the show, will the rumored debut of an IMPACT Wrestling star debut end in a massive loss?

Let's take a look at these exciting matches and more in this week's AEW Dynamite Preview!

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier: Bobby Fish vs. Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy makes his singles debut in AEW.

Jeff Hardy will take on the hard-hitting Bobby Fish as the two will fight for a spot in the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament.

Could another member of the Undisputed Elite qualify? Jeff Hardy has yet to show fans in AEW how he can go toe-to-toe with an opponent in singles action.

The odds favor Hardy tremendously, as it would derail the legend's AEW run if he lost in his first singles match.

Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Qualifier: Rey Fenix vs. Dante Martin

Rey Fenix has finally returned from a scary injury.

Rey Fenix made his return on AEW Dynamite last week, as he reunited with his Death's Triangle allies. Fenix is seemingly utilizing this momentum as he takes on popular young standout Dante Martin.

This match could go either way, but Fenix seems more likely to pick up the win. Regardless of the outcome, Martin and the former AEW World Tag Team Champion will put on a show that will delight the crowd.

Grudge Match: Chris Jericho vs. Santana

Could Santana finally get revenge on The Influencer?

The Jericho Appreciation Society have pushed Santana and Ortiz over the edge, as the duo attacked Chris Jericho during last week's Rampage. Tonight, on AEW Dynamite, Santana finally gets a shot at the legend.

So far, the JAS members have managed to beat their enemies in practically every encounter. However, Chris Jericho might finally get a taste of his own medicine on Wednesday. Either way, fans will have to catch this match, as it promises to be a hard-fought battle.

Varsity Blonds will step up to the House of Black

Months ago, Julia Hart suffered a shocking attack by Malakai Black, and she has been forced to wear an eye patch ever since. Since then, the bubbly star has turned dark and brooding. During AEW Dark, the Varsity Blonds called out the House of Black, and they will likely receive an answer on AEW Dynamite.

Wardlow will take on MJF's Mystery Opponent on AEW Dynamite

Will Wardlow's opponent end up teaching him a thing or two?

After Wardlow's remarkable victory against Lance Archer, a fuming MJF stormed off to make a heated promo. The star announced that The War Dog's next challenge will be bigger and better than him. Fans noted how The Salt of the Earth ended his message off with, "And you can't teach that."

During his tenure in WWE, W. Morrissey (known as Big Cass) teamed up with Enzo Amore and the two used that line as their catch phrase. While the match hasn't been confirmed, Morrissey will very likely give Wardlow his biggest challenge yet.

The Blackpool Combat Club will battle The Butcher, The Blade, and Angelico

The Blackpool Combat Club are fired up, and they'll be determined to score another victory on Wednesday. Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Wheeler Yuta are set to take on three members of the Andrade Family Office on AEW Dynamite.

It's unlikely that the violent trio will take a loss against the odd pairing of Angelico, The Butcher and The Blade. However, the three stars won't make it easy for William Regal's band of warriors.

Deonna Purrazzo takes on Mercedes Martinez for the Undisputed ROH Women's Championship

Two masters of the craft clash at AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Martinez will take on The Virtuosa to crown the Undisputed ROH Women's Champion on Wednesday. The two stars have clashed several times in the past, so this encounter promises to deliver a hard-fought contest.

While Deonna Purrazzo is considered one of the best women's wrestlers in the world, Martinez shouldn't be underestimated because she's a renowned veteran. Whoever walks away as champion after the bout, the two stars will likely deliver an excellent match.

Fans won't want to miss out on this epic matchup, so make sure to catch AEW Dynamite to see who wins.

