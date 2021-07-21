AEW Dynamite Preview (July 21, 2021): Jon Moxley defends his IWGP US Heavyweight Championship in a Texas Deathmatch, Will Chris Jericho overcome the first of the five labors of Jericho?

Welcome to this week's preview of AEW Dynamite. This is the Night Two of the Fyter Fest edition, and the show will emanate from the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas.

Last week, the company produced an eventful show that featured several high-quality matches, including the first-time-ever Coffin match between Darby Allin and Ethan Page. Tony Khan will be looking to provide the same exhilarating experience this time around as well.

Ahead of the show, multiple title defenses and beef settling feuds have already been lined up.

That said, let's take a look at what to expect from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5 Jon Moxley defends his IWGP US Heavyweight Championship against Lance Archer on AEW Dynamite

Jon Moxley will defend his IWGP US Heavyweight Championship against Lance Archer in a Texas Deathmatch. It will be a rematch from last year when both men fought for the title under the same stipulation at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Moxley defeated Archer convincingly to capture his first IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. Since then, The Death Rider hasn't looked back and went on to hold the title for more than 560 days, which is the longest in history. Although the company confirmed their match only last week, there's a long history between these two men in AEW.

Their battle in Japan wasn't the first time Jon Moxley halted the momentum of Lance Archer. The Murderhawk Monster won the Casino Battle Royale in September last year to earn an opportunity to challenge for Moxley's AEW World Championship.

The Murderhawk Monster @LanceHoyt lays out the challenge to @JonMoxley next week in Dallas: Texas Deathmatch!



Tune into @tntdrama NOW to watch #AEWDynamite #FyterFest LIVE! pic.twitter.com/YOQ4fGMXhn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 15, 2021

Both men left no stone unturned in destroying each other in a no disqualification match. But it was Moxley who emerged victoriously.

Jon Moxley has become the biggest obstacle in Lance Archer's AEW career. For the latter, it is not just about the title but also vengeance. With a Texas Deathmatch booked this time around as well, fans can expect some gruesome spots from these men.

The match has a unique element attached to it, as one cannot win until there is a pinfall or submission. After that, the referee starts a ten count, quite similar to WWE's version of the Last Man Standing match.

The last time Jon Moxley and Lance Archer faced off was on night 1 of Wrestle Kingdom 14. This was a Texas Deathmatch which was a really good match. One of the Moxleys best matches since leaving WWE. The rematch on Wednesday should be great pic.twitter.com/nqw4A6xzii — Samster203 サミー・カラフ (@KhalafSammy) October 12, 2020

If the opponent can get back on his feet, then the bout will continue. But if he fails, then the wrestler who pinned or submitted him wins the match.

The rules of the match itself will raise the excitement among fans in attendance. It remains to be seen who will get the last laugh with the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship around the waist.

Edited by Kaushik Das