AEW Dynamite Preview (June 18, 2021): Andrade El Idolo's special interview, who will be victorious in MMA Rules Cage Fight?

Welcome to this week's preview of AEW Dynamite. The downfall in viewership seems to be a bit of a concern for the company as the Friday night slot hasn't done any favors.

Since Double or Nothing, Dynamite has become a slightly underwhelming show due to the lack of exciting storylines. This could be another reason why viewers have lost interest for a while.

Considering this as a wake-up call, the company has already announced several exciting matches and a special sit-down interview with Andrade El Idolo.

Let's take a look at what to expect from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5 What does Andrade El Idolo have to say on AEW Dynamite?

On the June 18 edition of Dynamite, veteran commentator Jim Ross will interview AEW's newest acquisition, Andrade El Idolo.

The Mexican star stunned the wrestling world by making his shocking appearance on Tony Khan's promotion a few weeks ago. Vickie Guerrero gave a fitting introduction to the former WWE Superstar in front of fans while teasing a possible alliance between the two moving forward.

Andrade El Idolo made it clear that he will be "the new face of All Elite Wrestling." But the question remains how he will make his way to the top of the mountain.

Fans have been desperately wanting to know who he will target first, and the interview will most likely unveil his plans moving forward.

The possibility of a feud with Kenny Omega makes the most sense right now. The Mexican star has been clamoring for a match with The Cleaner ever since he departed from Vince McMahon's company.

On an interesting note, both men are scheduled to face each other, but at Triplemania XXIX this August. The bout will be for Kenny Omega's AAA Championship.

Omega's next AEW World Title defense will be against Jungle Boy on the June 26th episode of Dynamite, where The Cleaner will most likely retain his title.

In all likelihood, Andrade El Idolo could announce that he's also coming after the AEW Championship.

This is a money feud that will grab more eyeballs for AEW. Only time will tell when the company will pull the trigger on this feud. But one thing that remains to be sure is that the Mexican star will be in for bigger things.

