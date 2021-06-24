AEW Dynamite Preview (June 26, 2021): Jungle Boy gets championship opportunity, will Darby Allin seek Sting's help?

Welcome to this week's preview of AEW Dynamite. For the second time in the company's history, Dynamite will air on Saturday night's slot. It will also be the last episode before the flagship show moves back to Wednesday.

Last week, the company produced a jam-packed action show. Fans witnessed a lot of exciting matches and the build-up to the current storylines.

The company will continue to follow the same trend this week as well. Ahead of the upcoming show, multiple matches have been announced, including the AEW World Championship bout.

Let's take a look at what to expect from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

#5 Kenny Omega defends his AEW World Title against Jungle Boy

This will be by far the most intriguing match on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The bout is suitable to be dubbed a classic heel vs. babyface contest.

Both men had a great night at AEW Double or Nothing last month. Kenny Omega overcame all odds to retain his title against Pac and Orange Cassidy. Meanwhile, Jungle Boy won the 21-men Casino Battle Royale by eliminating Christian Cage.

With the given time, the company did a great job building the storyline. Both men have been involved in backstage and in-ring brawls over the last couple of weeks. Despite Jungle Boy gaining equal momentum with The Cleaner during their rivalry, there is no way that the challenger will have the last laugh.

As great as Kenny Omega's title reign has been so far, there's no denying that he required assistance on every possible occasion to retain the gold. Ironically, The Cleaner claims there's a conspiracy against him, but he uses whatever means necessary to stay on the top.

This time it should be no different as The Young Bucks, The Good Brothers, or even Don Callis will be lurking around to influence the outcome.

Regardless of the conclusion, both men will tear the house down, considering the plethora of maneuvers they have in their arsenal.

