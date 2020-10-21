AEW Dynamite Preview: Le Dinner Debonair, World Title Eliminator tournament kicks off

We have a very interesting episode of AEW Dynamite ahead of us tonight. The World Title Eliminator tournament kicks off tonight with four huge matches. We also have the steak dinner between Chris Jericho and MJF. The #1 contenders for the AEW Tag Team Championship will also be determined tonight in a 4-Way tag team match.

Le Dinner Debonair

PSA: Drop your steak sauce recommendations for @The_MJF pic.twitter.com/fxszwrq1WP — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 19, 2020

MJF openly declared his interest in joining the Inner Circle last week on Dynamite. MJF will continue to court Chris Jericho tonight on Dynamite as they meet over a steak dinner that has been dubbed 'Le Dinner Debonair'.

Could we see MJF and Chris Jericho see eye to eye over a steak dinner? Will MJF join the Inner Circle? Or is this a ruse from MJF to lure the Demo God into an ambush? We will find out tonight on AEW Dynamite.

World Title Eliminator tournament kicks off

Tickets for this Wed, Oct 21st & 3 additional live Dynamites available NOW with outdoor physically-distanced seating in compliance w/state/local regulations + CDC guidelines.



Season pass ONLY available via Email: ticketing@boldevents.com or Call 904-633-2000 pic.twitter.com/ofxgPf7V7U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 19, 2020

The World Title Eliminator tournament will kick off tonight on AEW Dynamite. We have four tournament matches tonight. First up, Penta El Zero M will face his tag team partner Fenix. Wardlow will take Jungle Boy while former tag team partners Kenny Omega and Hangman Page will both be in action. Kenny Omega faces Joey Janela while Hangman Page will take on Colt Cabana.

Penta El Zero M vs. Fenix

Wardlow vs. Jungle Boy

Advertisement

Kenny Omega vs. Joey Janela

Hangman Page vs. Colt Cabana

4-Way Tag-Team match to determine who will challenge FTR

There's a lot on the line this Wednesday 👀 Who do you think is walking away with this one? pic.twitter.com/SIy85Mx6oe — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 19, 2020

As announced last week on AEW Dynamite, we will see a 4-way tag team match tonight to determine the next challengers for FTR's AEW World Tag-Team Championships.

Four of the top teams in AEW will be in action - The Young Bucks, Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade, Silver and Reynolds. The Bucks have been on a rampage backstage recently, dishing out superkicks and racking up fines, and will be going into tonight's match with a point to prove.

Dr. Britt Baker will be in action on AEW Dynamite

The doctor bounced back from her loss in the Tooth and Nail match at All Out against Big Swole with a win over Red Velvet in her return to action. Dr. Britt Baker will be in action again tonight on AEW Dynamite as she looks to climb the rankings towards a shot at Hikaru Shida's Women's Championship.