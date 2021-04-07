AEW Dynamite Preview: Mike Tyson returns, The Elite clashes in a huge trios match, TNT Title Match and more

AEW has on tap what is shaping up to be a special episode of AEW Dynamite. Boxing legend Mike Tyson will make his return. The Elite clashes when AEW World Champion Kenny Omega teams with The Good Brothers to face Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks in trios action.

The TNT Championship will be on the line while The Inner Circle returns.

Mike Tyson makes his return to AEW Dynamite

#BreakingNews



Boxing Legend Iron @MikeTyson Returns to #AEWDynamite TOMORROW night LIVE at 8/7c on @tntdrama



Join us @dailysplace by purchasing tickets at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch Dynamite at 8/7c on TNT pic.twitter.com/V1vqG0kN3q — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2021

In a surprise announcement, AEW stated that Iron Mike Tyson would return to Dynamite this Wednesday. Tyson last appeared at Double Or Nothing 2020 and the following episode of Dynamite in May of last year. He presented the TNT Championship to the first winner, Cody Rhodes.

The boxing legend then got into a pull-apart brawl with Chris Jericho, so it will be interesting to see if we see another confrontation between the two this time.

Huge Trios Match with the former members of the Bullet Club and Jon Moxley

TOMORROW NIGHT LIVE on #AEWDynamite at 8pm ET/7pmCT on TNT, The Elite Explode as Good Bros & AEW World Champion @KennyOmegamanX take on @JonMoxley + AEW World Tag Team Champions @YoungBucks in the very first time that Moxley has ever teamed in a match with the Young Bucks pic.twitter.com/HKX1ChbrD2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 7, 2021

Advertisement

The main event of AEW Dynamite will see a trios match with Kenny Omega teaming with The Good Brothers to face Jon Moxley and The Young Bucks. This is the latest chapter in the ongoing rift in The Elite with Don Callis playing instigator and also marks the first time that Moxley teams with Matt and Nick Jackson.

This will either be a fantastic contest with the history of great matches with Omega, and The Young Bucks on opposite sides, or Moxley is walking into a trap. Both options makes this a very intriguing encounter.

Darby Allin defends the TNT Championship against JD Drake

Darby Allin will put the AEW TNT Championship on the line against JD Drake in his in-ring debut on Dynamite. Drake has been one of the standouts on the independent scene and had a successful run in EVOLVE prior to coming to All Elite Wrestling.

With Darby's history of hard-hitting, brutal matches with bigger men, this should be a quality contest and a huge opportunity for JD Drake.

Advertisement

The Inner Circle make their official return on AEW Dynamite following their surprise attack on The Pinnacle

This Wednesday LIVE on #AEWDynamite, following their surprise attack on #ThePinnacle, we will hear from the #InnerCircle!



Tickets are on sale NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch LIVE on @TNTDrama at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/OV3Wq6dQeS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 5, 2021

The Inner Circle shocked the fans and more importantly, The Pinnacle with a surprise attack last week on AEW Dynamite. This week, they make their official return and speak about the attack following MJF's betrayal.

It should be very interesting, especially if The Pinnacle decide to make their presence known.

Hangman Page faces Max Caster

After @PlatinumMax Caster’s win on Elevation, taking him to 7-1 with 3 straight wins over Dark Order members (10, Reynolds, Colt), AEW GM @TonyKhan has granted Caster’s request for a bout on #AEWDynamite this week vs. AEW’s #1 ranked wrestler + friend of #DarkOrder, #HangmanPage! pic.twitter.com/zB8Vyf3ocn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2021

Hangman Page will look to continue his recent momentum in a singles match against the red hot Max Caster on AEW Dynamite. One-half of The Acclaimed has been on his own as of late due to his partner Max Caster's injury.

Advertisement

He has a 7-1 record in 2021 with three straight wins over Hangman's friends in the Dark Order and requested a bout against the #1 ranked competitor in AEW.

Tay Conti meets The Bunny in singles action

TOMORROW night, Wednesday April 7 LIVE on #AEWDynamite at 8pm on TNT, @TayConti_ is looking for a measure of revenge against the #HardyFamilyOffice’s @AllieWrestling. Get your tickets NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or if you can’t join us at @dailysplace, watch LIVE on TNT at 8pm pic.twitter.com/fncpcZT1Zp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 6, 2021

Tay Conti will face The Bunny one-on-one on AEW Dynamite. This will be the latest chapter in the new rivalry between Dark Order and The Hardy Family Office. Matt Hardy wants revenge on Dark Order for helping Hangman Page beat him at Revolution.

Tay Conti is a friend of Dark Order and has felt the wrath of the Bunny the past two weeks, with her taking a loss in a tag team match last week. Will Conti suffer another setback against The Bunny on AEW Dynamite?

Jurassic Express will battle Bear Country

This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite, we have a HUGE tag-team match set as #JurassicExpress vs. #BearCountry LIVE on #AEW Dynamite presented by #GodzillaVsKong in theaters & @hbomax.



Tickets are on sale NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq or watch LIVE on @TNTDrama at 8/7c pic.twitter.com/aICDeBmGWD — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 5, 2021

Advertisement

There will be more tag team action to enjoy on AEW Dynamite as Jurassic Express will face Bear Country. These two teams were in a 10-man tag where they lost due to not being able to get on the same page. With four men looking to impress, this should be an entertaining clash.

Bear Country will look to make an impression in their first official tag team match on AEW Dynamite.