AEW Dynamite preview: Jon Moxley in another squash match, will CM Punk maintain his undefeated streak? (October 27, 2021)

Welcome to the preview of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. As the Full Gear pay-per-view fast approaches, fans are eager to learn about the high-profile feuds the company has in store next month.

Tonight's Dynamite will return to its Wednesday night slot, set to emanate from Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts. The previous episodes haven't been a big hit in terms of viewership. However, with the show returning to its original slot, the company might get back on track starting this week.

Ahead of the episode, several exciting matches have already been announced, including two huge bouts from the TBS and the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournaments. With that said, let's not wait any further to discuss the match card below.

#6 Jon Moxley vs. Preston '10' Vance (AEW world title eliminator)

The first round of the AEW world title eliminator will continue tonight as Jon Moxley squares off against Preston '10' Vance. Both men fought against each other last year, which saw Mox squash '10' brutally.

The Dark Order member recently stated that his upcoming bout would be the biggest of his career. There's no doubt '10' will be coming up with all the guns blazing to advance into the tournament.

However, Moxley is dismantling everyone in his path. Given his recent performances, fans could again see him in a squash match.

#5 CM Punk vs. Bobby Fish on AEW Dynamite

One of the most intriguing singles matches on this week's episode will be between CM Punk and Bobby Fish. Even though there's a lack of build-up to this immediate feud, the prospect of seeing a stellar contest from the two in-ring veterans has sent fans into a frenzy on social media.

It will be Punk's first match on Dynamite programming. The Straight Edge Superstar has been undefeated in all his bouts so far. Meanwhile, Fish has also made an impressive start to his AEW career.

It remains to be seen whether CM Punk will maintain his winning streak or if Bobby Fish hands the former his first loss in AEW.

#4 Hikaru Shida vs. Serena Deeb (TBS Women's Championship eliminator)

All Elite Wrestling @AEW @shidahikaru has another shot to reach 50 wins in AEW and a score to settle with The Professor @SerenaDeeb when they meet in the first round of the historic TBS Women's Championship Tournament THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT! .@shidahikaru has another shot to reach 50 wins in AEW and a score to settle with The Professor @SerenaDeeb when they meet in the first round of the historic TBS Women's Championship Tournament THIS WEDNESDAY on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TNT! https://t.co/u5sLeqJkgm

Serena Deeb and Hikaru Shida will again be on a collision course tonight in the first round of the TBS women's title eliminator tournament. The Japanese star will have another opportunity to become the first woman to get to 50 wins by defeating Deeb.

In their previous meeting, the former WWE Superstar defeated Shida, thus prolonging the time it takes for her to reach the awe-inspiring mark in the women's division.

With the stakes much higher this time around, both stars will leave no stone unturned to advance in the tournament. This match has the potential to steal the show.

#3 MJF will be in action on AEW Dynamite

MJF will be in action tonight against an opponent yet to be announced by management. The Salt of the Earth has been involved in an extremely heated rivalry with Sting and Darby Allin in recent weeks.

With assistance from The Pinnacle, he attacked both face-painted stars. Given that the company hasn't announced the name of MJF's opponent this week, it suggests that the company may be hiding a surprise up its sleeves.

#2 The Elite vs. Dark Order on AEW Dynamite

A four-way match pitting The Elite against the Dark Order will also go down tonight. Both teams have collided on multiple occasions this year, but The Elite have emerged victorious each time.

Last week, the Superkliq destroyed Jungle Boy, possibly putting him on the shelf for some time. Will Christian Cage return this week to put Adam Cole on notice? Or will Hangman Page make his presence felt to confront Kenny Omega?

Fans will have to wait and find out. Regardless of what happens, both teams will be laser-focused on delivering an action-packed contest.

#1 Sammy Guevara (c) vs. Ethan Page (AEW TNT Championship match)

Sammy Guevara will put his AEW TNT Championship on the line against Ethan Page. There's an additional stipulation for the match. If the Spanish God loses, he will have to leave the Inner Circle forever. However, a win would earn his team a 10-man tag team match against American Top Team at Full Gear.

It is unlikely that a title change will happen tonight. However, fans could see some interference from Dan Lambert and his men to change the outcome. With the Inner Circle waiting to get their hands on their rivals, the time and place seem perfect for an all-out brawl this week.

Edited by Arjun