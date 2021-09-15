AEW Dynamite Preview (September 15th, 2021): Adam Cole makes his in-ring debut, former WWE superstar to elaborate on his plans, and more

Welcome to the preview of this week's AEW Dynamite. The show will emanate from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ.

AEW certainly has momentum on its side, especially after beating the RAW brand in the key 18-49 demographic viewers last week. It looks like the arrivals of multiple former WWE superstars is starting to move the needle. The question remains whether the promotion will continue to create this magic moving forward.

Ahead of this week's episode, several exciting matches have already been lined up, including Adam Cole's in-ring debut. The company will continue to focus on the build towards next week's Grand Slam episode in New York.

With that said, let's find out what AEW has in store this Wednesday.

#6 Adam Cole faces Frankie Kazarian in his in-ring debut on AEW Dynamite

AEW's latest signing, Adam Cole, will make his in-ring debut this Wednesday as he squares off against Frankie Kazarian. Neither man has enormous history with each other except that they were once part of The Bullet Club faction years ago.

Kazarian and Cole exchanged blows with each other last week when The Elite initiated a brawl against Bryan Danielson. Upon seeing the numbers advantage against the latter, Christian Cage, Jurassic Express, and Frankie Kazarian came out to even the odds.

The match between Kazarian and Adam Cole will likely be a one-sided affair, as the Panama City Playboy is expected to come out on top. Regardless of the predictable outcome, both men will deliver a stellar contest

#5 Bryan Danielson will address his recent altercation with Kenny Omega

The feud between Kenny Omega and Bryan Danielson has heated up incredibly ever since the latter made his way to the company. Last Wednesday, Bryan confronted The Cleaner face-to-face in the ring.

Both men engaged in an altercation, especially when the former WWE Superstar expressed his desire to wrestle the AEW World Champion. Bryan Danielson even mocked Kenny Omega for being a coward.

This prompted The Best Bout Machine to lay his hands on the Ultimate Underdog. However, the latter outsmarted him by locking him in his LeBell lock. With the Grand Slam episode fast approaching, the company may confirm the dream match between the two men when Bryan Danielson addresses the situation this week.

#4 CM Punk will join the commentary desk this week

CM Punk will appear as a special guest commentator this week on AEW Dynamite. The Straight Edge Superstar was involved in an argument with Taz last week. The situation escalated when the latter asked Punk not to mention any names of Team Taz.

Powerhouse Hobbs and Hook even came out to give CM Punk a death stare. He then insinuated Team Taz to try and hang out with him in the ring. It is unknown if Taz will join the commentary desk this Wednesday. But fans can expect another confrontation between Punk and Team Taz.

#3 Darby Allin squares off against Shawn Spears in a singles match

Darby Allin will be in action this week as he faces Shawn Spears in a singles match. During a segment involving Sting and Tully Blanchard on Rampage last week, The Chairman ambushed Allin and delivered a Death Valley Driver on the floor.

A vindictive Darby Allin will come out with all guns blazing to take Spears down this Wednesday. Fans can also expect Sting and Tully Blanchard to face off since both men have been teasing a match with each other.

#2 Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston lock horns with 2point0

All Elite Wrestling @AEW Before Moxley & Kingston answer for The Suzuki Incident, what Suzuki-gun @suzuki_D_minoru + Lance Archer perceived as disrespect last week to the legend Suzuki, tomorrow night Mox & Eddie will try to settle the score for last month’s savage attack by 2point0 LIVE on #AEWDynamite Before Moxley & Kingston answer for The Suzuki Incident, what Suzuki-gun @suzuki_D_minoru + Lance Archer perceived as disrespect last week to the legend Suzuki, tomorrow night Mox & Eddie will try to settle the score for last month’s savage attack by 2point0 LIVE on #AEWDynamite! https://t.co/bzeysVRF6u

A tag team match pitting Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston against Jeff Parker and Matt Lee will also take place on AEW Dynamite this week. Both teams have fought multiple battles over recent weeks.

2point0 is yet to make an impressive start to their AEW career. Still, this could change if they end up defeating Mox and Kingston. However, the latter duo are clearly the favorites heading into this match.

Much to everyone's surprise, the rivalry between Moxley and Suzuki is far from being over. After cutting his entrance short last week, the NJPW legend and Lance Archer expressed their anger. A new chapter will likely unfold between Mox and Suzuki this Wednesday.

#1 Jade Cargill faces Leyla Hirsch in a singles match

Jade Cargill will be looking to continue her winning streak this week when she gets in the ring with Leyla Hirsch on AEW Dynamite. The hype is real for this match after what transpired at the end of AEW Dark.

Both women engaged in a massive brawl as referees interjected to keep them apart. Cargill has been strongly booked in recent times, and it remains to be seen if she will continue her dominance against Leyla Hirsch.

Watch amazing content on Sportskeeda Wrestling's YouTube channel here! Reviews, interviews & more.

Edited by Vedant Jain