AEW Dynamite Preview: Women's Championship on the line, Chris Jericho in action

We have a solid match card for tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. The AEW Women's Championship will be defended as Hikaru Shida takes on Anna Jay of The Dark Order. Chris Jericho will also be in action tonight as he and Jake Hager take on SCU's Christopher Daniels and Frankie Kazarian.

Top Flight will also be wrestling tonight after their impressive Dynamite debut last week as they face TH2. Will Hobbs turned heel last week to join Team Taz. Hobbs will be in singles action tonight.

Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women's Champions against Anna Jay

Good morning to everyone except Shida. See you tonight. — Anna Jay (@annajay___) November 25, 2020

Hikaru Shida has been a dominant force as AEW Women's Champion. Shida is at the top of the AEW Women's divison and faces another challenger tonight on Dynamite. The Dark Order's Anna Jay will get a shot at Shida's AEW Women's Championship tonight. Despite some impressive performances of her own recently, Anna Jay will have a tough match ahead. Shida has to go in as the overwhelming favourite for this one.

PAC teams up with Fenix to take on The Butcher and The Blade

Eddie Kingston's faction sort of imploded last week on AEW Dynamite. PAC beat The Blade last week but was soon jumped by Eddie Kingston and The Butcher. Fenix came out to intervene but he was also taken out. Penta El Zero M did not side with Eddie Kingston and came out to save his brother.

It looks like Death Triangle are back in business as Fenix teams up with PAC tonight to face The Butcher and The Blade.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager face SCU

For the first time in almost a combined 58 years in the ring, Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) faces Christopher Daniels (@facdaniels), when the #InnerCircle take on #SCU TONIGHT at 8/7c on #AEWDynamite.



Don't miss a minute of the action on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/u6MPxWBxpQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 25, 2020

Chris Jericho will be back in the ring this week as he teams up with fellow Inner Circle member Jake Hager to take on Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels of SCU.

We saw the Inner Circle living it up in Las Vegas on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite and they will be looking to make a statement this week. With MJF and Wardlow in their ranks now, it will be interesting to see what kind of power play the Inner Circle could have in mind.

Will Hobbs will be in action

Will Hobbs turned heel last week, smashing Cody Rhodes with a steel chair and joining Team Taz. With Hobbs in their ranks, Team Taz looks pretty stacked at the moment. Hobbs will be in action tonight on AEW Dynamite but we don't yet know the identity of his opponent.

Top Flight face TH2 in tag team action

After attacking the @YoungBucks post-match on #AEWDynamite. The Hybrid 2 @AngelicoAAA & @JackEvans711 have had enough and are on a warpath to capture the #AEW World Tag Team Championships. pic.twitter.com/QEIppbAKr6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 19, 2020

Top Flight made their AEW Dynamite debut last week against The Young Bucks. Despite being on the losing end, Dante and Darius Martin were impressive in defeat. AEW recently announced that the brothers had signed a contract with the promotion. They will be back in action tonight on Dynamite against the experienced TH2, who attacked them last week.

Jack Evans and Angelico were impressive on AEW Dark this week, beating Brian Pillman Jr and Griff Garrison in tag team action.