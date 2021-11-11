AEW Dynamite Results: 'Cameraman' attacks Hangman Page, Chris Jericho destroyed, Former WWE star takes out Jungle Boy

The go-home edition of AEW Dynamite ahead of Full Gear did a lot to build more hype for this Saturday's pay-per-view. The show closed with a contract signing segment between Kenny Omega and Hangman Page with a surprise at the end. We also had Rocky Romero wrestling his first match on Dynamite, a former WWE star attacking Jungle Boy, and more.

Bryan Danielson vs. Rocky Romero kicked off AEW Dynamite

Rocky Romero made his in-ring AEW Dynamite debut as he faced Bryan Danielson in the night's opening match. Danielson dominated the early stages of the bout, locking in a Surf Board lock early. Romero fought back with a Cutter before Danielson hit back with a German Suplex for a two-count. Danielson followed it up with boots to the chest in the corner.

Rocky Romero tried to lock in an armbreaker, but Danielson saw it coming, blocked it, and got in an ankle lock. Romero fought out of it and briefly managed to lock in the armbreaker.

Romero then hit a Sliced Bread but Bryan blocked it and hit some nasty-looking stomps in the middle of the ring. Danielson then locked in a Tequila Sunrise and forced Rocky Romero to tap out.

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Rocky Romero

Grade: B+

Men Of The Year and American Top Team ambush The Inner Circle

As The Inner Circle made their entrance, they were attacked from behind by Ethan Page, Scorpio Sky, and the American Top Team members, including Arlovski and JDS. The Men of the Year held Samy Guevara as Junior dos Santos punched him in the stomach. They then turned their attention to Chris Jericho, and Ethan Page smashed him across the back with a kendo stick before tossing him inside the ring where a table had been set up.

Dan Lambert was on the middle rope and, with the help of Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky, hit Jericho with an assisted Powerbomb through the table.

Dan Lambert then locked in the Walls of Jericho on the master of the move, as the fans in the arena showered him with boos.

